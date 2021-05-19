7 great places to take your dog swimming in and near Vancouver

Sun’s out, paws out.

It’s pretty easy for us and our dogs to be in love with the West Coast — we get the best of both worlds.

There’s city life in Vancouver, with plenty of beach space and the gorgeous seawall, and just a short hop, skip and a jump outside of downtown, we are surrounded by nature with mountains and forested trails to explore.

We’ve showed you some of the best parks to take Fido in the city — but we know your pooch always loves to take a swim too!

Time to dive into the best places to take your dog for a dip.

Where: 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Description: You and Fido can both get some exercise and enjoy some fun in the sun at Sunset Beach — take a walk or run on the seawall together and cool off on the sand. Fido can jump in the water and dig, while you soak in the always-stunning views of English Bay.

Where: 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Description: Hadden Park is the ultimate hangout spot for your pooch. Take a blanket and a cup of joe, and enjoy watching your dog live its best life: going for a swim, digging some holes in the sand, sprints along the shore and making new furry friends. Life is good.

Where: 4801 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Description: This swimming area is paradise for your doggo. There’s a long stretch of beach for Fido to run, play fetch, and race other dogs on, and the ocean to practice its doggy paddle. Plus, an added feature you and your pooch can check out before or after a dip, there’s the Canyon Loop trail nearby for you to stretch your legs.

Where: 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Description: In the off-leash dog area at Ambleside, you get spectacular views of Stanley Park and downtown while your four-legged best friend has an opportunity to play in 3.5 hectares of grass and beach, and there’s also trails for you both!

Where: 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Description: If you are living in the East Van area, you’ll love Trout Lake Park. It’s a perfect place for a day with the family, including your fur baby. Your doggo can play on the sandy shore, go for a paddle in the lake, and run in the grassy area, where there’s plenty of space to throw the ball. Plus, there’s also a playground nearby for your human kids to burn off some energy!

Where: 5000 Sunnyside Road, Anmore

Description: Tucked in the mountains, north of Port Moody, you will find the perfect picture of the West Coast: mountains, lake, and forest. There’s three spots for Fido to have a picnic with you after burning off some energy at the off-leash area, just on the right side of the lake) beside the creek, and away from beachgoers. If you’re game for a full day of adventure, there’s plenty of beautiful trails for you to choose from, including the popular Diez Vistas.

Where: 3500 McDonald Road, Richmond

Description: At the north end of Sea Island, and along the banks of the Fraser River, you and Fido will find a long stretch of dog-friendly beach where your pooch can take a dip in the water and run with like-minded furry friends on the sand. In the area, there’s also a field so you both can play fetch and some wooded trails for you to take a stroll through.