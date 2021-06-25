Best waterfront patios in Vancouver
Our city’s proximity to the water makes it one of the best places to patio hop in the world — in our humble opinion, at least. That’s why we’ve created a list of the best waterfront patios in Vancouver.
Whether it’s a bougie cabana-style waterside oasis or a casual pub patio that’s a total sun trap, this city is where it’s at when it comes to incredible outdoor dining and drinking spaces.
Check out our list of best waterfront patios in Vancouver and be sure to plan what’s likely to be one of the most scenic al fresco crawls you’ll ever embark on.
- See also:
Here are the best waterfront patios in Vancouver.
Lift Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
Located in scenic Coal Harbour, Lift has an elevated patio that’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The bi-level patio has ample seating but if you can, head to the rooftop, and enjoy the views and the city skyline.
Address: 333 Menchions Mews, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-5438
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Bridges
View this post on Instagram
This is one of the largest patios in the Vancouver area with one of the best views. Not to mention, Bridges also has two patios, which means double the opportunity to soak up some sunshine.
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4400
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Cardero’s
View this post on Instagram
Coal Harbour’s Cardero’s Restaurant has an easy, breezy patio that awaits diners. Folks can head there for appetizers and drinks, or stay for the whole meal deal.
Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-7666
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Mahony & Sons – Stamps Landing
View this post on Instagram
This spot offers Irish pub fare, a great beer list, and most importantly, an absolute sun trap of a patio. Whether you’re coming by bike, foot, or Aquabus, Mahony & Sons Stamps Landing location is definitely worth one of your summer afternoons.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Galley
View this post on Instagram
The Galley, beachside at the Jericho Sailing Centre, is open till sunset every day. You’ll get a fantastic view of downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, the North Shore Mountains, Bowen Island, and the Strait of Georgia – with a beachside menu to match.
Address: 1300 Discovery Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-222-1331
Dockside
View this post on Instagram
Be sure to check out this popular False Creek fixture for brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks when you get a chance. Dockside is open every day and also boasts a great happy hour menu from 2:30 pm to 5 pm seven days a week.
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Cactus Club – English Bay
View this post on Instagram
Need to feel like you’re stepping out to Miami Beach? Just take a seat at Cactus Club English Bay. Beachfront, water views, and palm trees – what more could you ask for during patio season? Other than sangria, of course.
Address: 1790 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-2582
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Sandbar
View this post on Instagram
The Sandbar’s patio is found on the second floor of the restaurant resulting in an absolutely breathtaking view of False Creek. The Sandbar is serving up seafood-forward dishes for dinner daily and for lunch and dinner on weekends.
Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Wicklow Pub
View this post on Instagram
The Wicklow Pub’s waterfront patio is situated on the building’s upper level, making it one of the sunniest rooftop spaces on this list (that comes complete with a stunning view of False Creek).
Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-0821
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Beach Ave Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
Known for its notoriously busy corner, perfect for people-watching in the warmer months, this #1 1012 Beach Avenue spot has a suntrap of a patio located on the waterfront.
Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-676-2337