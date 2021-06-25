Our city’s proximity to the water makes it one of the best places to patio hop in the world — in our humble opinion, at least. That’s why we’ve created a list of the best waterfront patios in Vancouver.

Whether it’s a bougie cabana-style waterside oasis or a casual pub patio that’s a total sun trap, this city is where it’s at when it comes to incredible outdoor dining and drinking spaces.

Check out our list of best waterfront patios in Vancouver and be sure to plan what’s likely to be one of the most scenic al fresco crawls you’ll ever embark on.

Here are the best waterfront patios in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIFT BAR GRILL VIEW (@liftbarandgrill) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

Located in scenic Coal Harbour, Lift has an elevated patio that’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The bi-level patio has ample seating but if you can, head to the rooftop, and enjoy the views and the city skyline.

Address: 333 Menchions Mews, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-5438

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridges Restaurant (@bridgesvancouver) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

This is one of the largest patios in the Vancouver area with one of the best views. Not to mention, Bridges also has two patios, which means double the opportunity to soak up some sunshine.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4400

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardero’s Restaurant (@carderos_van) on May 21, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

Coal Harbour’s Cardero’s Restaurant has an easy, breezy patio that awaits diners. Folks can head there for appetizers and drinks, or stay for the whole meal deal.

Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-7666

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mahony (@discovermahony) on Mar 30, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

This spot offers Irish pub fare, a great beer list, and most importantly, an absolute sun trap of a patio. Whether you’re coming by bike, foot, or Aquabus, Mahony & Sons Stamps Landing location is definitely worth one of your summer afternoons.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Yu (@tnaonly) on Jul 14, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

The Galley, beachside at the Jericho Sailing Centre, is open till sunset every day. You’ll get a fantastic view of downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, the North Shore Mountains, Bowen Island, and the Strait of Georgia – with a beachside menu to match.

Address: 1300 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-222-1331

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockside Restaurant (@docksidevancouver) on Sep 24, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Be sure to check out this popular False Creek fixture for brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks when you get a chance. Dockside is open every day and also boasts a great happy hour menu from 2:30 pm to 5 pm seven days a week.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reinier Voorwinde (@dj_drishti) on Aug 22, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

Need to feel like you’re stepping out to Miami Beach? Just take a seat at Cactus Club English Bay. Beachfront, water views, and palm trees – what more could you ask for during patio season? Other than sangria, of course.

Address: 1790 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-2582

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar) on Jan 20, 2020 at 10:55am PST

The Sandbar’s patio is found on the second floor of the restaurant resulting in an absolutely breathtaking view of False Creek. The Sandbar is serving up seafood-forward dishes for dinner daily and for lunch and dinner on weekends.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wicklow Pub (@wicklowpub) on Oct 4, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

The Wicklow Pub’s waterfront patio is situated on the building’s upper level, making it one of the sunniest rooftop spaces on this list (that comes complete with a stunning view of False Creek).

Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-0821

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Schell (@danwines)

Known for its notoriously busy corner, perfect for people-watching in the warmer months, this #1 1012 Beach Avenue spot has a suntrap of a patio located on the waterfront.

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Instagram