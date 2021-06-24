The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Too late for breakfast? Too early for lunch? Not when brunch is on the table!

Brunch is one of our favourite meals of the day, and Vancouver has some quality spots to enjoy a mid-morning meal.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are nine must-visit brunch spots in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” offering eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods. In addition to these eats, Winston has a selection of caffeinated beverages, specialty coffees, teas, and fresh-squeezed orange juice on the menu.

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393



Instagram

Sciué – pronounced “shoe-eh!” – has four great locations to enjoy Italian-inspired brunch fare in Vancouver. Let your eyes feast on the well-crafted dishes before enjoying Al Cotto Benedette, custom omelettes, French toast and marscapone, and more.

Address: 800 West Pender, 100, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-7263

Address: 885 West Georgia, Vancouver

Phone: 604-974-8815

Address: 1115 Melville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-7263

Address: 126 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-7263

Scratch Kitchen uses only fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create their dishes from scratch. The North Vancouver favourite is loved for their artisan pizzas, plant-based options, and of course, brunch. Try out the wide variety of toasts, plates and bowls, and brunch beverages here.

Address: 437 N Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1237

Facebook | Instagram

Water St Cafe is a family-run eatery that has been serving Gastown for over 30 years. Stop in for brunch before, during, or after your adventure in the neighbourhood. Brunch choices include smoked salmon benny, steak and eggs, and breakfast poutine.

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2832

Facebook | Instagram

Loafe Café serves the UBC community from the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre. Drop by before class or after campus activities for fresh-baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, local Pallet Roasters coffee, and more to take your brunch to the next level.

Address: 6163 University Blvd, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Grounds For Coffee is a great place to swing by for their beloved cinnamon buns as well as their coffee made with 100 percent premium, ethically sourced, and organic Arabica coffee beans. Start your day the sweet way with brunch at their locations in Kitsilano and Commercial Drive.

Address: 2088 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-3939

Address: 2565 Alma St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-224-5282

Facebook | Instagram

Coquitlam’s Morning Tide Eatery offers a classic take on brunch fare combined with a contemporary edge and hints of the owners’ Asian heritages. For anyone who lives in Vancouver, it’s worth driving out this month to order the delicious Chorizo Breakfast Bowl with cheese sauce (the BC Dairy feature). Pro tip: Try the ube latte for a sweet and slightly nutty purple beverage experience.

Address: 228 Schoolhouse Street #8, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-553-2135

Instagram

Mary’s on Davie is cooking you the best benny for your brunch needs. They have a range of eggs benedict such as veggie, pulled pork, waffle, and classic served until 2 pm, and all-day breakfasts such as French toast, chicken and waffles, and granola bowls. Come join them on their outdoor patio extension for a delicious meal.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293

Facebook | Instagram

Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style. For brunch, try the crullers with house-made glaze, multigrain buns, burritos, mini croissants, freshly cut seasonal fruits, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram