A new food truck pop-up series is launching in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood this week, and it’s called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks.

The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Starting June 4, folks can find some of Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm.

This initiative will run into the Labour Day long weekend, so you have tons of time to check it out and get some killer grub.

Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to South Granville this summer,” says Ivy Haisell, Executive Director of the South Granville BIA.

“What better way than to enjoy great times together outdoors at our weekly TGIF pod – safely distanced on the benches throughout the park?”

Keep an eye on the BIA’s socials for the weekly schedule ahead of your visit.