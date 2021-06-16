If you’ve been craving waterslides, good news! Big Splash Water Slide Park announced that it’s reopening effective July 1.

As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends.

Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

“With BC’s restart plan in mind, we hope that Big Splash can offer a safe outdoor venue for families and friends to reconnect. We plan to open our water park this year with enhanced safety protocols, allowing families to enjoy the park together while doing our part to keep the community safe,” said Tamara Tam, Director of Operations.

They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added.

You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site.

Big Splash is open 7 days a week from 11 AM to 6 PM.

You can order tickets online now.