Need something to look forward to? Look no further, as Metro Vancouver is getting a stunning new lavender farm this summer: Lavenderland.

Located at 8460 Steveston Highway in Richmond, Lavenderland will be welcoming its first official visitors this season starting June 19.

The farm is slated to be open from that date until October 10, 2021, which means we will hopefully have ample time to safely head to the attraction and spot four species of the gorgeous flowering plant.

Folks will be able to take a gander at Super Blue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties of the flower, according to Lavenderland’s website.

You can book your tickets ahead of time right now; they are $15.75 for one person for two hours or $42 for a family pass (for two adults and up to three children ages 4 to 18). There are also group tickets available.

Find more information and details online, and be sure to keep this in mind as a fun activity come June 19.