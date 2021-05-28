Splish splash! Here's a dozen splash parks to check out in Vancouver

Grab your sunscreen and towel — water park season is finally here!

Splash parks are great for everyone: kids, and for those who are young at heart.

Some water parks opened up over the Victoria Day long weekend and a few more are set to open in June.

The Vancouver Park Board notes online, all spray parks it operates have buttons to turn on the water for five minutes at a time to follow water restrictions, and most parks have limited to no supervision. These parks are also on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Be safe and have fun!

Where: 2390 West 10th Avenue

Description: In Kits, the Connaught Park’s renewal was completed last year, and is close to the community centre, sports fields, and a playground. If you’re looking for more water fun in the sun, just head north to Kitsilano Beach.

Where: 1657 Charles Street

Description: The splash park is located in the north-east area of Grandview Park and is surrounded by a lot of green space for fresh air and picnics. Plus, you’re located in a prime spot of Commercial Drive where there are plenty of eats to choose from!

Where: 2901 East Hastings Street

Description: Not only do you get to have fun running through the streams of water, at Hastings Park, you’ll find sports fields, table tennis (hello, ping pong!), a rubberized track, beach volleyball, and more! Did we mention the amazing view of the mountains?

Where: 900 W 59th Avenue

Description: In the Marpole neighbourhood, you can splash at the Oak Park water park. It’s beside a field house, community centre, and sports fields. There’s also a playground nearby for little ones to burn off some extra energy.

Where: 3773 Prince Edward Street

Description: With a great view of the mountains, and plenty of green space, the splash area at Prince Edward Park is a great spot to cool down. You will also find a field house, soccer field, playground and washrooms close by.

Where: 2325 Franklin Street

Description: Pandora Park is a great spot for family fun, including Fido! Along with the water park, you’ll find an off-leash area, picnic sites and washrooms. If you’re game for some sports, there’s a basketball and tennis court there too.

Where: 1851 Garden Drive

Description: There’s so many opportunities to have fun in the sun at Garden Park. You have your water park for a cool down, and there’s also a playground for the kids. If you’re feeling a little more competitive, there’s a basketball and tennis court, and a soccer field too!

Where: 1318 Cartwright Street

Description: The water park at Granville Island is currently open on weekends only from 10am-6pm, then will move to seven days a week come July! But heads up — as of late May, the big slide is not open.

Where: 3301 Stanley Park Drive

Description: As if there wasn’t enough to soak up in Stanley Park, including beautiful trails, mountain and ocean views, as well as swimming areas for dogs, but a splash park too. There’s also two cool playgrounds in Stanley Park.

MacLean Park (opening June 12)

Where: 710 Keefer Street

Description: In Strathcona, you’ll find this great water park. You can also play softball, and you’ll find a fieldhouse and playground. MacLean Park also has a set of washrooms.

Chaldecott Park (opening June 12)

Where: 4175 Wallace Street

Description: When you head to Chaldecott Park for a cool down, you can splash in the water and have a picnic in the shaded areas beside the trees. There’s also baseball and soccer fields, a playground and washrooms at the park.

Harbour Green Park (opening June 12)

Where: 1199 West Cordova

Description: In the heart of Coal Harbour, this water park has an amazing view of the north shore and Stanley Park. You’re a step away from the seawall and close to restaurants for a bite to eat after you and the kids burn off all of your energy at the park!