20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 10 to 16

Summer is rolling along in Vancouver, and this week is filled with fun events you need to add to your calendar! What will you get up?! From Chinatown Festival to Greek Summerfest, Opera in the Park, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from July 10 to 16.

What: The 21st Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an eye dotting and lion dance by the Mah Society, a Vancouver Aquarium display, market vendors, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 13th annual Indian Summer Festival invites you to a night of standup, pointed rants, witty satire, and comedic reflections. The showcase at Performance Works features performances by Joanne Tsung, Tin Lorica, Sasha Mark, Savannah Erasmus, and Kamal Pandya.

When: July 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds from July 14 to 16, highlights include Fortis BC Friday, a Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Encorp on Saturday, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Bucket Hat Giveaway.

When: July 14 to 16, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Friday and Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border, features eight days of jam-packed action including live bands, cultural performances, and more.

And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek food to discover.

When: July 6 to 9 and 13 to 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to late

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Million Dollar Quartet, a rocking jukebox musical inspired by true events that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis together for one time only. The show is packed with memorable hits including “That’s Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and more.

When: Various dates until August 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Board Games & Tea hosts a Community Games Day fundraiser for Port Moody Station Museum on July 16. Get ready to roll the dice with some friends as there will be a variety of tabletop options to choose from.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $15 donation per person for two-hour blocks and $20 donation per person for special three-hour games. Reservation details online

What: Country music lovers will want to saddle up and ride on down to Red Truck Beer Company next week.

The popular Truck Stop Concert Series continues with an epic outdoor show on Saturday, July 15, with live performances, delicious food and drinks, and the perfect atmosphere for a summer party. Add in a country music lineup full of can’t-miss local and international stars, and this party is sure to have you shouting, “Yeehaw!”

When: July 15, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Enjoy a hearty serving of laughs with a side of Pho. The Comedy Tent presents headliner Larke Miller and a lineup of hilarious local talents to keep the summer funny going in East Van.

When: July 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: 2077 Dundas Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees online or $15 at the door, purchase online

What: Coquitlam’s first-ever Pride Celebration takes place at Evergreen Cultural Centre. The fun begins with a free family-friendly party filled with craft activities, storytime, Pride history, artists, and more from 12 to 5 pm.



The all-ages excitement continues with Cirque de Coquitlam – A Drag Circus! at 7 pm, followed by a 19+ Pride After Dark shindig that starts at 9 pm. Evening events are ticketed and are on sale now.

When: July 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free and ticketed events

What: Theatre BC, the parent association for community theatre in the province, presents the annual Mainstage Festival at Surrey Arts Centre this month. Enjoy unique performances from theatre companies across BC and the Lower Mainland, including The Exquisite Hour by Stewart Lemoine (presented by Stage North), Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe (presented by Pivot Theatre), The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson (presented by Nanaimo Theatre Group), and more.

When: July 11 to 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: If you’re ready to get off the bumper cars of singlehood and ride the roller coaster of love, make plans for Playland’s Singles Night on July 15 from 6 to 11 pm. It will be filled with fun activities to help spark a connection.

Thrill rides will be operational, delicious food and drinks will be available, and all members, including the LGBTQ2S+ community, can mix and mingle with individuals of interest. You may even get a chance to participate in Playland’s speed dating rounds that will take place throughout the evening.

When: July 15, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $33 to $45, purchase online

What: A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has a busy summer season ahead, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.

The Vegan Market are food-fuelled parties that invite guests to enjoy a drink while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the markets are packed with unique items for all shopping needs.

When: July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free

What: Nuba’s 20th-anniversary celebration on July 16 will take over on East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec from 2 to 10 pm. Entry is complimentary and guests will enjoy live DJs, a bar, and a scrumptious Lebanese menu. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec

Admission: Free; food and drink tickets will be available on-site. RSVP online

What: Music lovers, rejoice! One of the city’s most popular summer events is officially back on for 2023. Vancouver Folk Music Festival has an international flair in 2023, with performers coming from Cameroon via France, Ireland, Spain, New Zealand, Iran, Italy, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and across North America to perform at Jericho Beach Park. When: July 14 to 16, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Comedy With An Accent What: Little Mountain Gallery hosts a showcase of talented stand-up comics from around the world right here in Vancouver. This month’s performers include Aiden Javed, Poncho Gomez, Maria Rivadeneyra, Harmeet Singh Kholi, and Amy Walsh. When: July 14, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix What: If you feel the need, the need for speed, then hit the streets of Vancouver on Wednesday, July 12 for the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix. North America’s top professional cyclists will race wheel-to-wheel, tackling Canada’s most famous annual criterium bike race – and you’re invited to line the route for free. When: July 12, 2023

Time: Youth race at 5:30 pm, opening ceremonies at 5:55 pm, women’s race at 6:15 pm, men’s race at 7:30 pm, awards ceremony at 9 pm

Where: Start/finish line at the corner of Cambie Street and Water Street. Spectators can also line the route along Richards, West Cordova, Columbia, and Powell streets.

Cost: Free Fish & Sips at the Vancouver Aquarium What: Get ready to drink with thousands of aquatic animals at the Vancouver Aquarium with their new, adults-only social event series this summer. Fish & Sips is an after-hours, behind-the-doors mixers night, complete with delicious drinks, snacks, and live entertainment without any youngsters. When: July 14 and 21, 2023

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, event finishes at 9:30 pm

Tickets: $55, purchase online

Honeybee Festival What: The Honeybee Centre’s annual Honeybee Festival features amazing and educational entertainment for the whole family. There will be beekeeping demos, an artisan market, the famous bee beard, and of course, delicious honey. When: July 15 and 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: The Honeybee Centre – 7480 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the return of Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 16, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season of The Magic Flute, Don Pasquale, and Carmen.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served