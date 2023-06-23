Vancouver Aquarium just launched an adult-only event series after hours

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to drink with thousands of aquatic animals at the Vancouver Aquarium with their new, adults-only social event series this summer.

Introducing Fish & Sips, an after-hours, behind-the-doors mixers night, complete with delicious drinks, snacks, and live entertainment without any youngsters.

Recently launched on June 17, guests (19+) can socialize and connect with new friends this summer under the many exhibits that feature thousands of aquatic species.

Enjoy the sight of some 65,000 fascinating animals including rescued sea lions and sea otters, animals from the Tropics and the BC Coast, and enjoy live entertainment and music with additional fun animal programming at Fish & Sips.

You’ll make waves on the ocean floor as you groove to the aquarium’s Deep Sea DJ, or you can flap your fins to the enchanting melodies of a jazz trio band.

Delicious snacks plus local beer, wine, and ciders are available for purchase and ticket-holders will have access to the 4D Theatre experience and can attend expert talks and feedings with unique animals.

It’s a must-attend event and it’s all happening at a venue known for its creative socials. The next Fish & Sips is tomorrow (Saturday, June 24), with very few tickets left!

Don’t worry if you can’t swim by for this next one, as the Vancouver Aquarium has announced they’ve added additional dates to this summer social series: July 14 and July 21.

Visit the aquarium’s website to learn more about these exclusive Fish & Sips events and to purchase tickets.

When: June 17, June 24, July 14, July 21

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, event finishes at 9:30 pm

Tickets: $55