Funk and 'Fu: A FREE Chinatown foodie party is happening this weekend

One of Vancouver’s best neighbourhoods for dining destinations is hosting a free outdoor party this week, and it promises to be a kick-ass time.

Chow Down Chinatown, presented by local funk rockers Son of James and Chinese Cultural Centre, takes place on Friday, July 14 at the outdoor courtyard of the centre’s David Lam Hall.

The free celebration encourages foodies to order their favourite takeout from the many neighbourhood restaurants and shops and enjoy it with live concerts and Kung Fu films.

“I have been working on this event for months in collaboration with the Chinese Cultural Centre,” said Shon Wong of Son of James in an email to Daily Hive. “People can order takeout from any local Chinatown eatery and bring it to the show.

“There will be Kung Fu movies projected on the walls and live music. It’s our way of bringing a jolt of energy back into Chinatown.”

Chow Down Chinatown is headlined by Son of James, a Vancouver Chinatown rock band that blends their signature “Chynatruckerfunk” sound with Chinese instrumentation. Also on the bill are acclaimed saxophonist Sax with Eric and harmonic masters The Dimes.

Tables and chairs will be provided for attendees to eat their food and take in the free live performances. If you’re looking for some ideas of what to order for this big night out, check out our list of must-try dishes to check out in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

And make sure to come back to the neighbourhood all weekend long for the free Vancouver Chinatown Festival, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

When: July 14, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Outdoor courtyard of David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver – 50 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free