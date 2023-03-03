Gastown Grand Prix bike race set to return this summer

This summer, find yourself in Gastown and watch elite cyclists whip around our most historic district at break-neck speeds.

On Thursday, March 2, organizers announced that the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix would return to Vancouver in 2023.

The last time the Grand Prix came was four years ago in 2019, when more than 200 competitors came to race in one of North America’s most prestigious and famous criterium bike races, said organizers.

Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix Race Director Mark Ernsting said in a release that “the cycling community is looking forward to having this historic event return this summer.”

“With the inclusion of a youth race before the pro races, the event will continue to inspire the next generation of cyclists,” he said.

This summer, you can watch as professional cyclists take to the cobblestone streets of Gastown to race. It’s also the 50th anniversary of the race, and organizers are planning a special commemorative celebration.

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines, changing your driving route due to road closures, or sipping cocktails on a patio while you watch the cyclists, mark your calendars for July 12.