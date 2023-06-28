An epic Lebanese block party and feast is happening in Vancouver soon

One of the city’s most popular destinations for Lebanese food is celebrating a mouthwatering milestone this summer, and you’re invited to the party!

Nuba is hosting a huge Lebanese community feast and block party outside of its Mount Pleasant location on Sunday, July 16.

The event commemorates the award-winning restaurant’s 20th anniversary and will also give thanks to all of its loyal diners, according to Nuba CEO Ernesto Gomez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuba | Feel Good Lebanese (@nubatown)

“We are immensely grateful for the support from our community over the past two decades, which allows us to employ nearly 130 amazing people, and serve Victor’s family recipes along with our ever-evolving interpretations of Lebanese cuisine to millions of people,” said Gomez in a release. “We are deeply honoured to have been named the top Lebanese restaurant in the city numerous times and to be recognized as a welcoming place for halal and vegan diets.

“We are always touched to hear stories from couples who had their first date at Nuba—sometimes we even hear these tales while catering their weddings.”

Nuba’s first location was a 15-seat space on West Hastings that was opened by founder Victor Bouzide in 2003. The Vancouver favourite now operates four award-winning restaurants across the city.

The 20th-anniversary celebration on July 16 will take over on East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec from 2 to 10 pm. Entry is complimentary and guests will enjoy live DJs, a bar, and a scrumptious Lebanese menu. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site.

The community feast will serve up grilled skewers, braised lamb, salads, pastries, falafel and the classic cauliflower dish, Najib’s Special.

Stay refreshed during the block party by visiting the bar, which will be pouring natural wine, craft beer, cocktails, and fresh-pressed juices. A number of Nuba’s long-time suppliers, including Massey Wines and Spirits, Faculty Brewing Co. and Two Rivers Meats, will also be on-site.

Gomez encourages everyone to join Nuba for the festivities.

“Please kindly RSVP so that we can accurately estimate the amount of cauliflower to prepare.”