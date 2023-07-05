FoodEventsBoozeSummerConcertsFood EventsDH Community Partnership

Giddy Up: Red Truck goes country for this month's epic outdoor concert

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 5 2023, 7:10 pm
Giddy Up: Red Truck goes country for this month's epic outdoor concert
Red Truck Beer Company

Country music lovers will want to saddle up and ride on down to Red Truck Beer Company next week.

The popular Truck Stop Concert Series continues with an epic outdoor show on Saturday, July 15, with live performances, delicious food and drinks, and the perfect atmosphere for a summer party.

Add in a country music lineup full of can’t-miss local and international stars, and this party is sure to have you shouting, “Yeehaw!”

Guests will enjoy a live performance by headliner country star Drake White and The Big Fire. The “Livin’ the Dream” singer began singing in a youth choir, has opened for Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and was named the Grammy Artist of Tomorrow winner in 2017.

White will be joined by Antonio Larosa, Teigen Gayse, Taylor-Rae, and Janky Bungag at the East Van Brewery on Saturday, July 15.

Drake White

Drake White/Facebook

And if you’re looking to rock some new Western duds during the show, you can pick up a Red Truck-branded cowboy hat which will be available for purchase for the first time this year.

Red Truck Beer Company

Red Truck Beer Company/Submitted

Tickets for all Truck Stop Concert Series’ 19+ shows are available now.

Truck Stop Concert Series 2023

When: July 15, and August 12, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $60 plus fees. Available online

Daily Hive

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
