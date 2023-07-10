EventsArts

An all-ages drag show is rocketing into Vancouver's space centre this week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 10 2023, 9:05 pm
Scout Supernova | Genesis/Instagram

An out-of-this-world drag extravaganza is happening this week at Vancouver’s Planetarium, and a bunch of stars are coming to play.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Rocket & Roll Drag Night is touching down on Thursday, July 13 starting at 6:30 pm.

The after-hours celebration is open to all ages and promises to be a perfect mix of music and astronomy.

“Journey through the early eras of space travel, and explore the technology, triumphs, and tribulations astronauts experienced with the biggest rock hits of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s,” H.R. MacMillan Space Centre writes in the event description.

The festivities will take place under the dome in the Planetarium Star Theatre, which screens a variety of fascinating shows during the day including Forward to the Moon, Our Martian Neighbourhood and Surfing the Solar System.

Space Centre Drag Night

Homo Hardware (spacecentreyvr/Instagram)

Rocket & Roll Drag Night is hosted by “Non-binary Dad in Drag” Homo Hardware and “Space Babe of all galaxies” Scout Supernova. Also on the bill are Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023 winner Genesis and Percy Pegg (Man Up’s presents: Rookies of the Years).

Space Centre Drag Night

Percy Pegg (@spacecentreyvr/Instagram)

Guests will also be able to explore the Cosmic Courtyard gallery before and after the show as well as participate in photo ops. H.R. MacMillan Space Centre added that Rocket & Roll Drag Night content is best suited for guests ages 12 and up, but all ages are welcome.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre/Facebook

Rocket & Roll Drag Night at H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

When: July 13, 2023
Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

