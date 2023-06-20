Free outdoor opera is returning to Deer Lake Park in Burnaby this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s most beautiful parks will be turned into a majestic concert venue for a free outdoor performance this summer.

Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby have announced the return of Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 16, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season of The Magic Flute, Don Pasquale, and Carmen.

“We are delighted to return to Deer Lake Park for Opera in the Park,” said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director, in a release. “This free summer concert is a continuation of our partnership with the City of Burnaby following our incredibly successful concert last summer.

“Our July 16 event includes a day filled with performances for music lovers of all ages with plenty of activities for families. The concert is a celebration of familiar favourites from our upcoming season productions.”

The fun begins at 3 pm with pre-show activities for the whole family. There will be musical games, face painting, roving circus characters, and a chance to win prizes.

A pre-concert celebration of the human voice will begin at 5:45 pm with Indigenous artists, Juno-nominated music intima, and more.

Opera in the Park begins at 7:30 pm with a special welcome ceremony and land acknowledgement. Then guests will enjoy moving arias and duets from Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, and Gaetano Donizetti’s Don Pasquale.

Vancouver Opera Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington and Chorus Director Tina Chang will conduct the Vancouver Opera orchestra, chorus, and principal singers.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and lawn chairs. Outside food is permitted, and there will be several food trucks on site.

Parking in the area is limited, so allow yourself extra time and arrive well in advance if you decide to drive. Alternate modes of transportation are also recommended.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served