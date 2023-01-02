More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to 2023, everyone! Start the new year off right with some great events and happenings around Metro Vancouver in January.

From a Spring Festival parade to Dine Out Vancouver, Seth Rogen film fest and more. Here are 45 fantastic things to see and do this month!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in January

What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood.

The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.

The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.

Keeping the Song Alive includes traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation for visitors to explore.

When: Now until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Six-time Grammy-nominated Jim Gaffigan is bringing his new Dark Pale tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Sunday, January 15.

The show is presented by Just For Laughs, and it’s a great opportunity to see the two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winner in person.

When: January 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: While skiing and snowboarding typically get all of the attention when it comes to sliding on snow, people often forget about snow tubing, a less expensive and more accessible activity for kids and adults looking for a shot of adrenaline up on the alpine.

Head over to these tube parks for a taste of life in the fast lane.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various mountains near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: VIFF’s Best of 2022 is your opportunity to catch up on some of the most acclaimed and popular films released in the past 12 months. The film series includes the hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cannes-winning Triangle of Sadness, South Korean noir romance Decision to Leave, the powerful RRR, and more.

When: Now until January 5, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Three-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: The Dead South is an acclaimed four-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan. The two-time Juno Award winners for Traditional Roots Album of the Year are playing two shows on their Served Cold tour at the Commodore Ballroom in January.

When: January 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Dita Von Teese, The Queen of Burlesque, is bringing the world’s biggest burlesque show to Vancouver in January.

Attendees of Glamonatrix will enjoy a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease that celebrates diverse beauty and individuality. The “body-positive, celebratory show” will feature some of the most acclaimed burlesque performers in the world.

When: January 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round, rain or shine.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until the end of February (Closed Mondays). Then open daily from March through October.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, January 23 to Thursday, January 26.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+, and tickets are only $4.20.

When: January 23 to 26, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Heavy metal legends Anthrax (celebrating its 40th anniversary) and Black Label Society bring their co-headlining tour to PNE Forum in Vancouver. Special guest Exodus will help fire up the audience for the high-energy show.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm; Show at 6:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50-$79.50, purchase online

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 14, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: The whole family will enjoy seeing Disney’s Frozen on the big screen as Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs the Academy Award-winning score live at the Orpheum.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

Last chance to enjoy festive lights

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in January with home games against the Colorado Avalanche on January 5, Edmonton Oilers on January 21, Chicago Blackhawks on January 24, and more.

Plus, don’t miss this month’s theme nights of Hockey Talks on January 18 and Lunar New Year on January 24.

When: January 3, 5, 18, 20, 21, 24, and 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Spokane Chiefs on January 13, Tri-City Americans on January 15, and Kelowna Rockets on January 20 and 27.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a January 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and a January 28 home game against Panther City Lacrosse Club.

Plus don’t miss this month’s theme night of First Nations Night on January 28.

When: January 14 and 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in January with home games against the Henderson Silver Knights on January 6 and 7, the Calgary Wranglers on January 18, 20 and 21, and Toronto Marlies on January 24 and 25.

When: January 6, 7, 18, 20, 21, 24 and 25 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Street Food City, which calls itself Vancouver’s original street food festival, is presented by Destination Vancouver, Street Food Vancouver Society, and the Downtown Vancouver BIA. The food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building.

When: January 21 to 29, 2023

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Occasionally considered part of both Kensington-Cedar Cottage and Mount Pleasant, to locals, Vancouver’s Fraserhood remains its own neighbourhood – especially when it comes to its bustling food scene.

Here, you’ll find both Michelin-recommended and long-time family-owned restaurants, Filipino restaurants and Vietnamese joints, and we love that about it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Fraserhood. See the list online.

What: Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2023 for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver. Restaurant reservations go live on January 11, 2023.

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through March 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The new name is to signal the addition of new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. More details to be released closer to the event.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.

When: January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members

Enjoy the arts

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Bat Beats, Rebel Valentine, Ophelia Falling and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The world premiere of Instantaneous Blue by Aaron Craven tells the story of Edward and Sara on their journey of welcoming their first child into life while shepherding Edward’s declining parents out of it. The play is also a celebration of Mitch and Murray Productions’s ten-year anniversary.

When: January 6 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver,

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 6 to 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: January 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm (Friday), 7 pm and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Daisy Theatre presents a twisted take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in Little Willy. Every leading lady in the Daisy ensemble battles for the sought-after role of Juliet. Audience-favourite characters will return and there may even be an appearance of the Bard himself.

When: January 10 to 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Smut Slam, the adult-only storytelling open mic, was created by award-winning playwright, performer, sex activist, and educator Cameryn Moore. Consenting Slammers sign up at the event to tell a five-minute dirty story, based on real life. Celebrity judges will award the top three Slammers with a sack of sexy swag. The event is an open and inclusive event.

When: January 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant — 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.75, purchase online

What: FADO – The Saddest Music in the World by acclaimed Portuguese-Canadian playwright Elaine Ávila returns to the Firehall. The musical tells the story of a young woman facing her country’s Fascist past as well as her own identity. FADO also features the heartbreaking national music of Portugal known as Fado, which means “fate.”

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from January 14 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Sliding scale of $25-$40. Purchase online

What: Fiddler on the Roof is a Tony Award-winning musical that has captured the hearts of people from around the globe.

The timeless theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick tells the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions of faith and family.

When: January 17 to 22, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cabbage Roll Comedy at The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society features a rotating cast of Vancouver’s funniest comedians. January’s showcase includes headliner Simon King, Amber Harper-Young, Alistair Ogden, Cory Lupovici, Julie Kim, and Rory Dunn. Hosted by Rachel Schaefer.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Polish Friendship “Zgoda” Society – 4015 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15, purchase online

What: Forgiveness is the powerful story of a family’s harrowing experiences during World War II adapted by Hiro Kanagawa from the acclaimed memoir by Mark Sakamoto.

Forgiveness explores how can one turn away from a life of anger and embrace forgiveness in the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions.

When: January 12 to February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $35, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey on January 26 and Vancouver on January 27. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 26, 2023 (Surrey), January 27, 2023 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody