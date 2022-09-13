Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Queen of Burlesque is bringing the world’s biggest burlesque show to North America next year, and fans in three Canadian cities will get to experience all the vintage glamour.

Live Nation has announced Dita Von Teese’s Glamonatrix tour will be coming to Vancouver on January 10, Toronto on February 4, and Montreal on February 7.

Glamonatrix has broken records as the largest and most lavish burlesque show in history, and fans will want to pick up their tickets when they go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 am local time.

“For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own confidence, liberating the taboo of striptease with fantastical stripscapes, while encouraging others to indulge in and enjoy their own sensuality,” said Von Teese in a release. “Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new Glamonatrix show speaks to unapologetic sensual power with a fun fetishistic twist.

“I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where diversified icons take the stage and inspire others. I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers who change people’s minds about striptease.”

Attendees of Glamonatrix will enjoy a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease that celebrates diverse beauty and individuality. The “body-positive, celebratory show” will feature some of the most acclaimed burlesque performers in the world, including the legendary Dirty Martini, choreographer Alek Palinski, fan-favourite Zelia Rose, showstopping newcomer Lana Kai Fox, 2015 Miss Viva Las Vegas Tosca Rivola and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo alum Laszlo Major.

Jonny McGovern of Hey Qween! and Go-Go for the Gold returns as host by popular demand and Von Teese will also be joined in select cities by special guests, including three-time ballroom world champion Umario Diallo.

The full list of Glamonatrix tour dates is as follows:

January 7 – Seattle, Washinton – Paramount Theatre

January 10 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

January 13 – San Francisco, California – Palace of Fine Arts

January 14 – San Francisco, California – Palace of Fine Arts

January 15 – San Francisco, California – Palace of Fine Arts

January 17 – Portland, Oregon – Keller Auditorium

January 20 – Dallas, Texas – Majestic Theatre

January 22 – Austin, Texas – Paramount Theatre

January 24 – Houston, Texas – Bayou Music Center

January 27 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Orpheum Theatre

January 29 – Atlanta, Georgia – Tabernacle

Thu Feb 02 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

February 4 – Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Feburary 7 – Montreal, Quebec – Theatre Maisonneuve

February 09 – New York City, New York – Beacon Theatre

February 11 – Boston, Massachusetts – Orpheum Theatre

February 14 – Chicago, Illinois – Chicago Theatre

February 16 – Detroit, Michigan – The Fillmore Detroit

February 18 – Louisville, Kentucky – The Louisville Palace

February 22 – El Cajon, California – The Magnolia

February 24 – Riverside, California – Fox Performing Arts Center

