White Rock's new Bright Walk brings lights and cheer to the pier

A unique seaside holiday event is about to kick off in Metro Vancouver.

The City of White Rock’s inaugural Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening on Friday, December 10.

Expect a tree lighting ceremony full of festive fun as Mayor Darryl Walker and White Rock City Council will light up the night. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, grab some snacks – and, maybe you’ll even get a chance to meet Santa Claus.

In 2019, White Rock Lights decked the halls along the waterfront. Now, the City is putting on a new outdoor light festival, Bright Walk, with new attractions.

There will be a ton of new illuminated installations including an Instagram-worthy light tunnel. And you can bundle up to take a promenade along Canada’s longest pier brightened up with holiday lights.

Nearby, the White Rock Museum will transform into a Christmas Craft Market so you can stock up on stocking stuffers while you’re at it.

And if you can’t make it for the big opening night, then there’s still plenty of time for you to take in the lights. The White Rock Waterfront is set to be lit up nightly until February 15.

When: Friday, December 10 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, lights on nightly until February 15, 2022

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Admission: Free!