The best snow tubing spots near Vancouver

Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe is available from North Shore Rescue and AdventureSmart.

While skiing and snowboarding typically get all of the attention when it comes to sliding on snow, people often forget about snow tubing, a less expensive and more accessible activity for kids and adults looking for a shot of adrenaline up on the alpine.

And if you’ve never gone snow tubing, you’re missing out on one of the easiest and most fun winter activities around Metro Vancouver.

Most tubing parks have lifts – or they give you the option to get in some cardio and hike back up – but the thrill is all about the ride down. Perched on top of the tube, riders glide quickly, spinning out of control before eventually coming to a stop at the bottom of the run.

Head over to these tube parks for a taste of life in the fast lane.

What: With up to six chutes roughly 100 meters in length and a tube tow to do the work of bringing you back to the top, all you have to do is sit down and enjoy the thrill of the ride.

All Gnarly’s Tube Park participants must be at least 42″ tall or six years of age (whichever comes first). Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a paying adult, and secure footwear with good winter tread is strongly recommended. All sessions are recommended to be pre-booked and are non-refundable. There is also a sliding area with a gentle slope for children under the age of six and accompanying adults (also with tickets).

Cost: $34 for tubing for all ages, $27 with Sky Card. $16 for sliding area for all ages.

What: Mount Seymour features a tube tow back up the hill as well as the Enquist Lodge, where spectators can enjoy a warm seating area with light snacks and a roaring fireplace. Participants must be 48″ (122 cm) or taller to use the SnowTube Park, and ski boots are not allowed in the park.

There is also a Toboggan Park at Mount Seymour, a designated area where families can experience the magic of playing in the snow. The Toboggan Park is open to all ages with no height restrictions. Guests can bring their own toboggan or purchase a sliding mat on-site. However, inflatables, custom-made sliding devices, and ski boots are not allowed in the park.

Cost: Tubing: $33 for 2 hours, free for season pass holders and $24.75 for Value Season Pass holders (every day). Tobogganing: $10 for two hours (weekdays), $15 for two hours (weekends and holidays), free for season pass holders and value season pass holders.

What: Grouse Mountain may not have a tube park, but it does have a sweet Sliding Zone that you and your family should check out this winter. Sledders of all ages can find the zone just west of the Skating Pond, with two designated lanes of groomed terrain for your chilly adventure.

No outside sleds are permitted in the zone, with Sliding Zone Sleds required for your visit. The Sliding Zone is open daily throughout the winter provided there is sufficient snow for guests. Check Today on Grouse before you visit for up-to-date information on weather conditions.

Cost: Sleds can be rented for $5 at the Fireside Hut and season-long rental access is available for $10 per person.

What: People of all ages will love old-fashioned tubing at the Sea to Sky Gondola. Guests will enjoy the five-minute walk to the tube park located beside the Wonderland Lake Loop. Then get ready for a fun day of sliding down the course or viewing all the action from the tube park viewing platform.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. All riders must be taller than 105 cm (42 inches) and be able to hold onto both handles on the tube. And no other toboggans or sliding devices are allowed in the tube park or at the summit of the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Cost: $5 for unlimited access within tube park hours. The last rental is at 3 pm.

What: Head up the Sea to Sky Highway to check out the bubly Tube Park in Whistler. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain, the park is the perfect wintry experience for everyone to enjoy.

The bubly Tube Park is made up of seven lanes ranging from a gentle mini slope to thrilling fast lanes. Once you are at the bottom of the run, a magic carpet lift will take you back up so that you can slide down again.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Height and age restrictions apply, and parents can ride with their young children on their own tube, holding the mini tube handles. Heated washrooms and vending machines are also located on-site.

Cost: $17.50-$29 for one hour, $21.50-$41 for two hours