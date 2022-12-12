If you think you’ve heard of all the wild and unique dining experiences out there already, guess again.

One of the strangest experiences we’ve come across thus far features a tiny, virtual chef, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world.

According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

With all the theatrics of an actual stage performance, including music, props, and a storyline, the miniature chef – who is only 6 cm tall – brings food to life on the dinner table, all through the technology of visual mapping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

“By mapping your dining table and the objects on it (e.g. your plates and cutlery), we are able to project a virtual story onto the tabletop,” the Le Petit Chef website describes.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy.

The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

Three different menus will be available for the Vancouver run, including The Grand Explorer, Enchanted Forest, and a Kid’s Menu.

Each dinner experience features several courses and lasts about two hours.

Tickets for Le Petit Chef at Paradox Vancouver are available for limited dates through December and January.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver, 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online