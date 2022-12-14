Dine Out Vancouver is popping up at the aquarium this winter
Dine Out Vancouver is officially returning for its 21st year this winter, with some special pop-ups and culinary experiences being offered.
In addition to checking out some special menus at some of the city’s best restaurants, Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.
The Vancouver Aquarium Dine Out Vancouver Pop-Up will happen on select dates between January 20 and 29.
Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.
View this post on Instagram
Similar to the Nights at the Aquarium events, which only run every few months, guests will be invited to explore the aquarium before and after the meal during the pop-up, making this a unique opportunity to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.
Tickets for the Dine Out Vancouver pop-up at the aquarium are limited, and the maximum table size will accommodate eight people. Tickets include one glass of wine.
Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up
When: Limited dates between January 20 and 29, 2023
Where: The Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver
Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members