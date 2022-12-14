Dine Out Vancouver is officially returning for its 21st year this winter, with some special pop-ups and culinary experiences being offered.

In addition to checking out some special menus at some of the city’s best restaurants, Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

The Vancouver Aquarium Dine Out Vancouver Pop-Up will happen on select dates between January 20 and 29.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

Similar to the Nights at the Aquarium events, which only run every few months, guests will be invited to explore the aquarium before and after the meal during the pop-up, making this a unique opportunity to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.

Tickets for the Dine Out Vancouver pop-up at the aquarium are limited, and the maximum table size will accommodate eight people. Tickets include one glass of wine.

Dine Out Vancouver at the Vancouver Aquarium Pop-Up

When: Limited dates between January 20 and 29, 2023

Where: The Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members