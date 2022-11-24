Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Fraserhood

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Fraserhood.

Occasionally considered part of both Kensington-Cedar Cottage and Mount Pleasant, to locals, Vancouver’s Fraserhood remains its own neighbourhood – especially when it comes to its bustling food scene.

Loosely defined as the collection of blocks between East Broadway, 31st Avenue, St. George Street, and Prince Albert, Fraserhood refers primarily to the stretch of Fraser Street hovering around Kingsway and up past 25th Avenue. It’s a confusing distinction, perhaps, but one that locals understand as part of the way we live and eat in our city.

The neighbourhood has long been home to a working-class community, and though this has changed somewhat over the years, it remains a place of urban diversity, both in its demographic and in its restaurant scene.

Here, you’ll find both Michelin-recommended and long-time family-owned restaurants, Filipino restaurants and Vietnamese joints, and we love that about it.

Here are our favourite food gems in Vancouver’s Fraserhood neighbourhood.

The best Singapore-style jerky: BKH Jerky

Known as the place to go for Singapore-style jerky, BKH is also famous for being on Dragon’s Den. Jerky fans will definitely want to check this place out for its beef and pork varieties.

Address: 3201 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-8688

Cozy and classic French bistro eats: Le Faux Bourgeois

This cozy, long-time French bistro is a destination for classic French dishes like steak frites and coq au vin. Its dark, moody interiors and hearty dishes are part of the reason why this spot is often named among the best French food in the city.

Address: 663 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-9733

Margaritas to-go: Sal y Limon

Authentic Mexican tacos and giant margaritas to-go – need we say more? Sal y Limon has a few spots around the city, but this neighbourhood’s spot is tucked in a small shopping centre just off of Kingsway and Fraser – an unlikely place for some of the best Mexican around.

Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver

Phone: 604-677-4247

Immersive vibes, great cocktails: Bonjour Vietnam Bistro & Cocktail Bar

Known for its over-the-top decor and impressive cocktails, Bonjour Vietnam isn’t off-the-radar in any sense of the word. The Michelin-recommended spot is a special place, though, one that we suggest checking out on your own.

Address: 3944 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3633

Artisanal sourdough bread: Batard Bakery

A family-owned and -operated spot, this bakery sells everything from chocolate bundt cakes to savoury galettes to loaves of spelt sourdough. It’s a great place to stop for both sweet tooths and savoury lovers alike.

Address: 3958 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-506-3958

Affordable Szechuan eats: Grand View Szechuan Restaurant

This beloved neighbourhood Szechuan restaurant offers a range of dishes, including braised cod, dumplings, and spicy Szechuan-style beef. It’s also incredibly affordable and offers dine-in, take-out, and delivery options.

Address: 4181 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8885

Fresh Vietnamese cuisine: Saigon Taste Vietnamese Restaurant

Head here for fresh, authentic Vietnamese dishes like pho, banh mi, vermicelli platters, and more. We’re always on the lookout for the best Vietnamese in each neighbourhood and this place definitely stands out.

Address: 4197 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9199

This may be one of the city’s best-kept secrets when it comes to fantastic non-traditional Neapolitan-style pies. The cozy neighbourhood spot has a range of starters, including pulled garlic bread and smoked olives, as well as pizzas in varieties like sopressata, Quattro Formaggio, and Serrano.

Address: 4241 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-877-1270

South Indian-Sri Lankan fusion: JJ Dosai

JJ Dosai is a South Indian-Lankan fusion restaurant, serving up dishes like dosai (also known as dosa), Uttappam, a range of curries, and some special Sri Lankan dishes, like Kothu Roti and Iddiyappam.

Address: 4354 Fraser St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-9263

