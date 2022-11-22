FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Nov 22 2022, 7:34 pm
Dine Out Vancouver 2023 dates have been released
Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2023 for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

As a delicious bonus, many restaurants normally offer special lunch menus as well.

Stay tuned for the full list of 2023 participating eateries and more details.

Dine Out Vancouver 2023

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver

