Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 3 2022, 11:21 pm
Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge this holiday season
Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park/capbridge.com
A time-honoured holiday tradition is making its return to North Vancouver starting this month.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights from Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, January 22. And tickets are on sale now.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

The 30-ton Douglas Firs of the Treetops Adventure will also be dressed in lights. Standing at an impressive 110 feet above the forest floor, the Douglas Firs that connect the suspension bridges are some of the tallest Christmas trees in the world.

Even the canyon floor will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter display.

After you’ve made your way along the Cliffwalk, through the “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel, and completed the Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt, stop by the Trading Post Gift Store. It’s the perfect place to find a gift for that special someone.

And no Canyon Lights visit is complete without some delicious hot chocolate and some festive live music.

Visitors are advised to dress for an outdoor experience, meaning that warm jackets, gloves, and footwear are essential. The park can become chilly later in the evenings, especially towards mid-December.

Partial proceeds from Canyon Lights admissions go to support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, which provides fire and burn education in schools throughout BC. Over $410,000 has been donated to date.

Admissions also allow Capilano Suspension Bridge Park to continue hosting the Twelve Nights of Christmas, which offers passes to local charities.

When: November 19, 2022, until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)
Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

