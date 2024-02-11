25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 12 to 19

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The long weekend is just around the corner and Vancouver is full of fun events to help you get there! From FAN EXPO Vancouver to Valentine’s Day celebrations and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from February 12 to 19.

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everything in between.

In addition to an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Emily Carr: A Room of Her Own, Denyse Thomasos: just beyond, Rooted Here: Woven from the Land and Offsite: Pedro Reyes.

Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities, including a self-guided painting session in the Annex Workshop, creating a watercolour postcard, and a live reading by poet-in-residence Jillian Christmas. Admission is free for youth 18 and under.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 18 and under, also free for Gallery Members; General admission can be purchased online

What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city as well as the many fantastic small businesses that make it so amazing.

Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4000. For more information, follow @loveyourcitycontest.

When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More Information: Online

What: Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Feist comes to Vancouver for three shows in February, including on Valentine’s Day. She has won 11 Juno Awards, been nominated for four Grammys, and still has us singing “1234” to this day.

When: February 12, 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again..

The annual tradition illuminates Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to discover.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy cocktails, a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba, and two tickets for the screening of 1990’s Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. A ticket for just the movie is also available.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, film 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $75 to $95 plus fees for dinner and a movie, $10 plus fees for just the film; purchase online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival will serve up all things funny over 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch. Catch superstars like Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island is celebrating Valentine’s all month long with a variety of comedy shows for everyone to enjoy. Make plans for Gal-entine’s Day on February 13, Kiss and Tell on February 14, and Happy Un-Valentine’s Day on February 15

There is also the weekly Date Night event on Wednesdays, and Single, Not Single each Friday and Saturday night. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Various dates throughout February

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February 17 in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Create some crafts, explore the new exhibition created by local artists Hoda Mir and Shannon Pawliw, and treat yourself to a complimentary hot cocoa at the the hot chocolate station.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque, and more.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues, and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis Tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Got Craft Markets’s first annual Bits + Bobs is a unique sample and warehouse sale event at the Heritage Hall. Discover over 40 local small businesses each offering a variety of reduced-priced items, slight seconds, one-off samples, discontinued items, seasonal merchandise, and more.

Bargain hunters will want to shop for clothing, artwork, jewelry, ceramics, homewares, and more at this one-day-only event.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout February, with home games this week against the Detroit Red Wings on February 15 and the Winnipeg Jets on February 17.

When: February 15 and 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring Scarlet Delirium, La Dame Derrière, April O’Peel, Ruthe Ordare, Holly Graphic, Vita Devour, Faye Havoc, and Dae LeeGrind.

When: February 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30 online, $35 at the door; purchase online

What: The Museum of Anthropology commemorates Black History Month by hosting a tour with curator Nuno Porto and Ethọ́s Lab creative directors Jazz Groden-Gilchrist and Olúwáṣọlá Kẹ́hìndé Olówó-Aké.

MOA and Ethọ́s Lab have been working together on a creative arts and science project with the support of UBC’s Community University Engagement Support Fund, and tour guests will go behind the scenes of the collaboration.

When: February 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4:30 pm (Friday)

Where: Museum of Anthropology — 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$20; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is celebrating Family Day by offering free admission on February 19. The event features family-friendly activities, a meet and greet with members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel, a storytime in the Children’s gallery, food trucks, and more.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum — 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-wish

What: Published on Main is inviting all oenophiles to join and celebrate the launch of its inaugural Burgundy Week. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines from the region from a variety of appellations — from everyday sippers to some of the most sought-after bottles in the world.

Executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and his team have created exclusive feature dishes to pair with the selected Burgundian wines.

When: February 16 to 25, 2024

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

What: There’s a massive Adidas warehouse sale coming to Vancouver, and there are going to be some deals worth lining up for. Daily Hive got the scoop, and it sounds like you’ll be able to score some items for up to a whopping 70% off.

The sale starts on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re an SDCLUB+ member, you’ll be able to get early access and save an additional 10% off. For the general public, the sale begins at the Vancouver Convention Centre at noon on Wednesday, February 14, and goes until 9 pm.

When: February 14 to 18, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.

Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.

When: February 15 and 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (February 15), 2 pm (February 18)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating Family Day with an all-ages South Asian cultural celebration. Join the interactive dance workshop led by Bollywood dancer Karima Essa, help create a community mural that features the artwork of South Asian artist Jag Nagra, and go for a ride on the historical carousel.

Due to construction on the village grounds, only the Carousel Pavillion building and the surrounding plaza will be open on Family Day.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: Underground Comedy Club is a New York-style speakeasy located in the heart of Gastown that provides laughs from Wednesday to Saturday below the Brick Lane Restaurant. Treat yourself to a curated lineup of comics including local favourites and touring performers as well as food and drinks.

When: Shows from Wednesday to Saturday

Time: Various times

Where: 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Taste of the Tri-Cities is the next big food festival to get excited about, with a growing list of participating restaurants, breweries, cafes, and more.

The festival starts on February 16 and lasts until March 10. During this time, you’ll have the chance to taste set menus from participating eateries, enjoy some sweet takeout specials, and potentially score a great discount on your meal.

When: February 16 to March 10

Where: Various locations

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events

What: Brett Goldstein, star of Ted Lasso and one of the most sought-after creative minds in Hollywood, is coming to town with his newest comedy tour.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actor is bringing The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of Just For Laughs Vancouver. Catch him live on Friday, February 16, Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.

When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like Ikura Tarte, Char Siu Bao, Fried Har Gow Shrimp, Mushroom Dumpling, and more. Make sure you save room for dessert.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday

Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: $78 per person, reserve online

What: Michael Harrison is a ventriloquist, comedian, and host who has wowed crowds on Disney Cruise Lines for over 20 years. He brings his one-man show Ventastic to The ACT Theatre in Maple Ridge for a special Family Day matinee show this month.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: The ACT — 111944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Cost: Various prices; purchase online