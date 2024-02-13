All the celebrities you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet from February 17 to 19.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at Fan Expo Vancouver on Family Day Weekend.

Elijah Wood

From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Sin City, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Appearing: Saturday

Bruce Campbell

From: Evil Dead, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Cameron Monaghan

From: Shameless, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Appearing: Saturday

Giancarlo Esposito

From: The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Danny Trejo

From: Machete, Predator

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs

From: Charmed

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Adam Savage

From: Mythbusters

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee

From: My Name is Earl

Appearing: Saturday

Grace Van Dien

From: Stranger Things

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Mary McDonnell

From: Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Gina Carano

From: The Mandalorian

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Alexandra Breckinridge and Zibby Allen

From: Virgin River

Appearing: Monday

Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell

From: Code 8, Arrowverse

Appearing: Saturday

Dani Nicolet

From: The Flash

Appearing: Monday

Eman Asfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto

From: Ahsoka

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Michelle Hurd

From: Star Trek: Picard

Appearing: Saturday

Michael Cudlitz and Laurie Holden

From: The Walking Dead

Appearing: Monday (also Sunday for Laurie Holden)

Jeff Ward

From: One Piece, Agents of Shield

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Brandon Rogers

From: YouTuber

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

From: Avatar: The Last Airbender

Appearing: Sunday

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions).

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online