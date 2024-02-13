EventsMovies & TVCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

All the celebrities you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Feb 13 2024, 7:10 pm
Fan Expo Vancouver/Submitted

This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet from February 17 to 19.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at Fan Expo Vancouver on Family Day Weekend.

Elijah Wood

From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Sin City, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Appearing: Saturday

Bruce Campbell

From: Evil Dead, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Cameron Monaghan

From: ShamelessStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Appearing: Saturday

Giancarlo Esposito

From: The MandalorianBreaking Bad
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Danny Trejo

From: Machete, Predator
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs

From: Charmed
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Adam Savage

From: Mythbusters
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee

From: My Name is Earl
Appearing: Saturday

Grace Van Dien

From: Stranger Things
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Mary McDonnell

From: Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Gina Carano

From: The Mandalorian
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Alexandra Breckinridge and Zibby Allen

From: Virgin River
Appearing: Monday

Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell

From: Code 8Arrowverse
Appearing: Saturday

Dani Nicolet

From: The Flash
Appearing: Monday

Eman Asfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto

From: Ahsoka
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Michelle Hurd

From: Star Trek: Picard
Appearing: Saturday

Michael Cudlitz and Laurie Holden

From: The Walking Dead
Appearing: Monday (also Sunday for Laurie Holden)

Jeff Ward

From: One Piece, Agents of Shield
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Brandon Rogers

From: YouTuber
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

From: Avatar: The Last Airbender
Appearing: Sunday

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions).

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

Fan Expo Vancouver 2024

When: February 17 to 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

