All the celebrities you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend
This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.
In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet from February 17 to 19.
Here’s a list of all the biggest names at Fan Expo Vancouver on Family Day Weekend.
Elijah Wood
From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Sin City, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Appearing: Saturday
Bruce Campbell
From: Evil Dead, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday
Cameron Monaghan
From: Shameless, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Appearing: Saturday
Giancarlo Esposito
From: The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Danny Trejo
From: Machete, Predator
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs
From: Charmed
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Adam Savage
From: Mythbusters
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Jason Lee and Ethan Suplee
From: My Name is Earl
Appearing: Saturday
Grace Van Dien
From: Stranger Things
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Mary McDonnell
From: Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Gina Carano
From: The Mandalorian
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Alexandra Breckinridge and Zibby Allen
From: Virgin River
Appearing: Monday
Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell
From: Code 8, Arrowverse
Appearing: Saturday
Dani Nicolet
From: The Flash
Appearing: Monday
Eman Asfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto
From: Ahsoka
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday
Michelle Hurd
From: Star Trek: Picard
Appearing: Saturday
Michael Cudlitz and Laurie Holden
From: The Walking Dead
Appearing: Monday (also Sunday for Laurie Holden)
Jeff Ward
From: One Piece, Agents of Shield
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Brandon Rogers
From: YouTuber
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
From: Avatar: The Last Airbender
Appearing: Sunday
Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions).
Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!
Fan Expo Vancouver 2024
When: February 17 to 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online