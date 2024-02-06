Laughter is the love language at Valentine's comedy shows in Vancouver

Humour just may be the best way to someone’s heart, and if you’re looking for laughs this February, the Improv Centre on Granville Island has just the series of shows for you.

The improv theatre company’s Love Month is a celebration of everything funny and heartfelt throughout February.

Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled, or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

You might also like: 10 fun Family Day weekend events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Science of Cocktails returns to Vancouver in April and tickets are now on sale

Hunt for bargains at this unique sample sale next week in Vancouver

“I think that there’s something really special about laughing with someone you care about,” said Jalen Saip, artistic director of the Improv Centre. “What a great way to learn about your date’s sense of humour.

“Whether you’re single, not single, or wading through the complicated mess that daring can be, we have content that all audience members can relate to.”

Some of the highlights of Love Month at TIC include the femme-focused Galentine’s Day on February 13, Kiss and Tell Valentine’s special on February 14, and Happy Un-Valentine’s Day for all those ready to poke fun at romance on February 15.

There is also the weekly Date Night event on Wednesdays, and Single, Not Single each Friday and Saturday night. No matter which show you choose from, you’re sure to be impressed by the quick wit of the comedians onstage.

“Love is an experience that we can all relate to,” added Saip. “Whether it’s romantic or not, we know what it is to be loved, love or want to be loved. There is a lot of comedy in relatable stories and audiences love to see their own experiences mirrored onstage.

“We even had a proposal at the theatre this last year where the couple ended up both proposing to each other while volunteering for one of our improv games! It was very exciting for all of us on stage and the entire audience.”

To keep the funny going, check out the other TIC shows, including TheatreSports,

Thursday Presents: Friday Jr., the Unnamed Sketch Show, and Ladies Against Humanity.

When: Various dates throughout February

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online