There’s a massive Adidas warehouse sale coming to Vancouver, and there are going to be some deals worth lining up for.

Daily Hive got the scoop, and it sounds like you’ll be able to score some items for up to a whopping 70% off.

The sale starts on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re an SDCLUB+ member, you’ll be able to get early access and save an additional 10% off.

For the general public, the sale begins at the Vancouver Convention Centre at noon on Wednesday, February 14, and goes until 9 pm.

Other times include:

Thursday, February 15 — from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday, February 16 — from 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday, February 17 — from 9 am to 7 pm

Sunday, February 18 — from 9 am to 6 pm

Items that are expected to be on sale include shoes, apparel and accessories.

Customers should expect lineups because the event is “too good to miss.”

If you’re an SDCLUB+ member, you’ll be able to get in a few hours early on Valentine’s Day and be allowed to shop from 9 to 11 am.

Check out the Style Democracy Instagram page, as it’ll provide updates on wait times during the Adidas Vancouver warehouse sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StyleDemocracy (@styledemocracy)

When: February 14 to 18, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver