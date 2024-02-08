Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After a long winter, it’s time to take in rows and rows of colourful flowers to brighten your mood and get inspired for spring.

Luckily for us, the Botanica Tulip Festival is kicking off in early April, with over a million bulbs ready to bloom throughout the season.

Previously known as The Chilliwack Tulip Festival, Botanica is a newly reimagined floral experience stretching across 13 acres in the Fraser Valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botanica Flower Festival (@botanicaflowerfestival)

There will be 59 unique varieties of tulips to discover at the 2024 Botanica Tulip Festival, found at the same location as previous years. There will also be plenty of fun photo ops along the garden paths.

Previous tulip festivals featured swing sets, viewing platforms, an antique horse cart, and even a 1950s Morris convertible that you can take photos with.

Guests are also invited to bring some of the spring blooms home with them via Upick. Each kind of tulip can bloom at a different time, so expect different fields to be in bloom at different times. Over 1.5 million bulbs are being planted for the event.

More details about the Botanica Tulip Festival will be released soon, but previous years also included a lineup of rotating food trucks and a shop to pick up treats, tulips, gardening supplies, and more.

When: Early April through May 2024

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, just off Highway 1

Tickets: To be announced online

With files from Sarah Anderson