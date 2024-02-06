Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouverites can’t get enough of searching for deals, and Got Craft is back with an exciting event for bargain hunters this month.

The first annual Bits + Bobs Samples and Seconds Sale is happening at the Heritage Hall on Main Street on Saturday, February 17.

Shoppers will discover over 40 local small businesses at the warehouse sale, each with reduced-priced items, one-of-a-kind samples, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Got Craft Markets (@gotcraftmarket)

The unique array of items up for grabs includes body and skin care items, home decor, apparel, accessories, baby items, and artwork. A full list of participating vendors can be found online.

Bits + Bobs is also a great place to snap up slight seconds and discontinued items, seasonal merchandise and supplies, and even a few surprises.

Be sure to bring your appetite, as there will be some delicious food and drink vendors to try out as you check out all of the deals at Heritage Hall.

The savings start before you enter the warehouse sale, as tickets to the Got Craft event are just $3 online and at the door. Children 12 years and under are also free.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online