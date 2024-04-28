20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 29 to May 5
We’re flipping the calendar over to a new month and we’re ready to start things off with some fun!
From TJ Festival to Got Craft Spring Market, Justin Timberlake and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from April 29 to May 5.
TJ Festival
What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.
Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.
When: May 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Janes Walk Vancouver 2024
What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival, a series of free citizen-led walking tours, will take place throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.
Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.
When: May 2 to 5, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
The Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre
What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.
Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio.
When: May 1 to 31, 2024
Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm
Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations, as well as an Unlimited Pass, is also available
Justin Timberlake
What: Justin Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena this month, the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years.
Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, so the setlist could potentially include “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.
When: April 29, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Funny Falafels
What: Enjoy a night of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery from a lineup of (mostly) POC and Middle Eastern comedians who will leave you laughing no matter what type of funny you relate to. Presented in the Raccoon Room.
When: April 30, 2024
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door purchase online
Filipino Restaurant Month in Vancouver
What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients.
This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Metro Vancouver offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine.
When: Now until April 30, 2024
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various participating restaurants
Got Craft Spring Market
What: Vancouver’s biggest indie craft fair is back for another weekend of community connection and mindful shopping, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Got Craft Spring Market.
At the event, shoppers will meet over 80 local small businesses and treat themselves to dishes from local food carts. It’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift.
When: May 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $5 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online
Vancouver Opera’s Carmen
What: Vancouver Opera presents Carmen, Georges Bizet’s timeless masterpiece. Described as one of the most widely performed works in operatic history, Carmen tells the story of the passionate and rebellious Carmen and the dominating military man Don José. Arts lovers will want to check out the shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
When: May 2, 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday and Saturdays), 2 pm (Sundays)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
21 Savage: The American Dream Tour
What: The American Dream tour celebrates 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. He also has 11 Grammy nominations on the strength of hits like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.”
The rapper has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Drake, Post Malone, Metro Boomin, and DJ Khaled. The City of Atlanta has also recognized him for his philanthropic work with local youth, giving him the “Carry the Torch” award.
When: May 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices purchase online
Jurassic Quest
What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.
The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.
When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
DOXA Documentary Film Festival
What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.
When: May 2 to 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse
Cost: Various; purchase online
Teen Angst Night at Fox Cabaret
What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.
The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals, and more.
When: May 3, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $19 plus fees, purchase online
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.
With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone. Inventory is moving fast and they are getting close to their final days.
When: Now until all inventory is sold
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Royal Canadian International Circus
What: Prepare to be amazed as the Royal Canadian Family Cirus returns to Metro Vancouver this month. The internationally renowned event features exciting circus acts like the Wheel of Destiny, a human cannonball, high-wire acts, daring aerialists, and more.
When: May 2 to 12 (Surrey), May 16 to 20, 2024 (Richmond)
Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location
Where: Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey; Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Tickets: Starting at $35 for general admission, children 3 and under are free as long as they don’t occupy a seat; purchase online
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving up delicious food and drinks.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry.
Harrison Tulip Festival
What: The Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasi, invites guests to discover a stunning flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted. Explore over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. Between seven and 25 acres of flowers are in full bloom at any given time.
There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more at the largest tulip farm festival experience in BC.
When: April 8 to May 2024
Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)
Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12; purchase online
I Know Your Secret
What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents I Know Your Secret, a theatrical psychological thriller that explores themes of social influence and the dangers of social media. The production also features comedic elements and original music and was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.
When: May 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
International Dance Day at The Dance Centre
What: The Dance Centre celebrates International Dance Day with free performances, studio showings and more. Full details on all of the fun will be announced closer to the big day.
When: April 29, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre — Level 6, 677 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Pearl Jam: Dark Matter World Tour
What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam are bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6.
The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter.
When: May 4 and 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Dream Tomorrow Today
What: Science World invites guests to explore an immersive, interactive exhibit while learning how STEAM can help make a positive future. All ages will delight in the hands-on and full-body activities, including Augmented-Reality (AR) tiles, a weaving house, and a glowing ball pit lake.
When: Now until May 5, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online