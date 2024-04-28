20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: April 29 to May 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re flipping the calendar over to a new month and we’re ready to start things off with some fun! From TJ Festival to Got Craft Spring Market, Justin Timberlake and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from April 29 to May 5.

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival, a series of free citizen-led walking tours, will take place throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and more hosting the walking conversations.

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

The Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios. Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio. When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations, as well as an Unlimited Pass, is also available

What: Justin Timberlake is kicking off The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena this month, the NSYNC singer’s first tour in five years.

Get ready to hear songs from Everything I Thought It Was, Timberlake’s first solo album since 2018, including the leadoff single “Selfish.” Fans will also enjoy his other huge hits on the tour, so the setlist could potentially include “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors,” and more.

When: April 29, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Enjoy a night of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery from a lineup of (mostly) POC and Middle Eastern comedians who will leave you laughing no matter what type of funny you relate to. Presented in the Raccoon Room.

When: April 30, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door purchase online

Filipino Restaurant Month in Vancouver What: Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada was created as a way to promote and support the many establishments in the country serving Filipino cuisine, in addition to highlighting the skills of Filipino chefs and their use of culturally specific ingredients. This April, the month-long event is back for a third year, with select Filipino restaurants across Metro Vancouver offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the incredible diversity of Filipino cuisine. When: Now until April 30, 2024

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various participating restaurants Got Craft Spring Market What: Vancouver’s biggest indie craft fair is back for another weekend of community connection and mindful shopping, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Got Craft Spring Market. At the event, shoppers will meet over 80 local small businesses and treat themselves to dishes from local food carts. It’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift. When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online Vancouver Opera’s Carmen What: Vancouver Opera presents Carmen, Georges Bizet’s timeless masterpiece. Described as one of the most widely performed works in operatic history, Carmen tells the story of the passionate and rebellious Carmen and the dominating military man Don José. Arts lovers will want to check out the shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. When: May 2, 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday and Saturdays), 2 pm (Sundays)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online 21 Savage: The American Dream Tour What: The American Dream tour celebrates 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. He also has 11 Grammy nominations on the strength of hits like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.” The rapper has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Drake, Post Malone, Metro Boomin, and DJ Khaled. The City of Atlanta has also recognized him for his philanthropic work with local youth, giving him the “Carry the Torch” award. When: May 1, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices purchase online Jurassic Quest What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024. The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth. When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.

When: May 2 to 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.

The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals, and more.

When: May 3, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19 plus fees, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.

With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone. Inventory is moving fast and they are getting close to their final days.

When: Now until all inventory is sold

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver