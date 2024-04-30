City of Burnaby hosting FREE Canucks playoff viewing party



The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series tonight against the Nashville Predators, and local supporters are too.

Fans now have another choice of where to watch the big game, as the City of Burnaby is hosting free Canucks viewing parties at the new Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre tonight.

Burnaby is the third municipality to host playoff watch events, with Delta and Port Coquitlam also hosting community events.

Cheer on the Vancouver @Canucks at our free viewing party tomorrow, Apr 30, for Game 5 at Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre (2nd floor). Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 7 pm puck-drop on the big screen! Parking is limited. https://t.co/4BPi0HCajI pic.twitter.com/SSB3gSmHq4 — Burnaby Parks & Rec (@burnabyparksrec) April 30, 2024

The family-friendly screening will be held on the second floor of the $54 million facility in the Edmonds neighbourhood of South Burnaby.

Fans can watch the Canucks on the large format screens and also purchase snacks and non-alcoholic beverages at the cafe. The City of Burnaby also encourages people to take public transport or carpool, as parking is limited at the facility.

The much-anticipated Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre recently opened its doors to the public last month, marking a significant milestone for the City of Burnaby’s network of community and recreation centre facilities.

The 92,000 sq ft building, which is enclosed under a mass-timber roof, features two NHL-sized ice rinks. Each rink at the rec centre has about 200 seats.

When: April 30, 2024 (additional events will be added if the Round 1 series goes past five games)

Time: 7 pm (Game 5)

Where: Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre — 7789 18th Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free

With files from Kenneth Chan