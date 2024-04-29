FREE Canucks playoff viewing parties are lighting up Port Coquitlam



Fans of the Vancouver Canucks are still cheering after the team’s come-from-behind win on Sunday in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. And if you want to feel the energy of celebrating a big win with an even bigger crowd, you can head to the Tri-Cities.

The City of Port Coquitlam is hosting free Canucks viewing parties at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre (PCCC) for every postseason game this spring.

The next event is scheduled for Game 5 on Tuesday, April 30, at 7 pm as the Canucks face off with the Nashville Predators, with a chance to win the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Port Coquitlam (@cityofpoco)

Fans gathering at the PCCC can enjoy concession combos, including a hot dog, small popcorn and a soft drink for $9, or nachos and beer (19+) for $14.50.

There will also be a prize giveaway after the first period, so make sure to get there early to get a good seat.

Port Coquitlam’s City Hall has also been lighting up in the Vancouver Canuck’s colours throughout Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Mayor Brad West encouraging local fans to come together to cheer on the team.

Oh Baby What A Comeback! PoCo City Hall is lighting up blue & green tonight! Go Canucks Go! pic.twitter.com/pZMkpO8HEF — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) April 29, 2024

When: April 30, 2024 (additional events will be added if the Round 1 series goes past five games)

Time: 7 pm (Game 5)

Where: Port Coquitlam Community Centre — 2150 Wilson Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free