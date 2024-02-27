21 Savage kicks off new American Dream tour in Vancouver in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Rap superstar 21 Savage, fresh off of his debut performance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, is coming to Vancouver this spring.

The Grammy winner is kicking off the American Dream tour in Rogers Arena on Wednesday, May 1 along with special guests.

Savage is continuing his blistering-hot career with the 30-city tour, which will also stop in Toronto later in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage

The American Dream tour celebrates 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. He also has 11 Grammy nominations on the strength of hits like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.”

The rapper has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Drake, Post Malone, Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled. He has also been recognized by the City of Atlanta for his philanthropic work with local youth, given the “Carry the Torch” award.

Fans will also enjoy supporting performances by J.D.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold during 21 Savage’s stop in Vancouver.

When: May 1, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, March 1 at 10 am