EventsConcerts

21 Savage kicks off new American Dream tour in Vancouver in May

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 27 2024, 5:38 pm
21 Savage kicks off new American Dream tour in Vancouver in May
21 Savage (Ted Alexander Somerville/Shutterstock)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

Fri, March 8, 7:00pm

Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Sat, March 30, 12:00pm

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Big Easter Run

Sat, March 30, 1:00pm

Big Easter Run

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Fri, April 12, 5:30pm

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Rap superstar 21 Savage, fresh off of his debut performance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, is coming to Vancouver this spring.

The Grammy winner is kicking off the American Dream tour in Rogers Arena on Wednesday, May 1 along with special guests.

Savage is continuing his blistering-hot career with the 30-city tour, which will also stop in Toronto later in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @21savage

The American Dream tour celebrates 21 Savage’s third studio album of the same name, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. He also has 11 Grammy nominations on the strength of hits like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U.”

The rapper has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Drake, Post Malone, Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled. He has also been recognized by the City of Atlanta for his philanthropic work with local youth, given the “Carry the Torch” award.

Fans will also enjoy supporting performances by J.D.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold during 21 Savage’s stop in Vancouver.

21 Savage: The American Dream Tour

When: May 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, March 1 at 10 am

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop