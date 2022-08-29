Fall is inching closer so you and your best friend(s) better run (not walk) to ensure you soak in every ounce of summer fun before the sun sets way too early.

Here is a list of events and activities that will soon close their doors for the season:

Movies under the stars

Grab a blanket, popcorn, and some friends to join you because there are still a number of movies to catch around Metro Vancouver.

Summer Cinema in Burnaby and Vancouver Civic Theatre’s Sunset Cinema have been running throughout August, but you can still catch at least one or two free movies outdoors.

On Friday, September 2, Ron’s Gone Wrong will be playing at Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library at 8:30 pm.

On Wednesday, August 31, In the Heights will be playing on šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The film begins at sunset.

Or, if you’re not that interested in laying directly under the stars, you and your friends can roll up to the free Richmond drive-in movie series.

Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday until September 21.

Catch How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World on August 31, Crazy Rich Asians on September 7, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 14, and Free Guy on September 21.

Vancouver concerts

Music lovers, we got you.

There are still concerts happening around Vancouver before the end of summer.

The Shipyards Festival is an all-day music fest. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates is transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like headliners Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.

The free festival takes place on September 17 from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Abbotsford. Punk In Drublic Festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer. There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy on September 4 at 12 pm at the TRADEX in

Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia will be making a stop in Vancouver for its international excursion since their 2012 One Last Tour, which sold over one million tickets.

The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Rogers Arena on September 13, one of just three Canadian stops.

On September 10, the 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time Juno-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. Juno-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.