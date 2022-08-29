Fall is inching closer so you and your best friend(s) better run (not walk) to ensure you soak in every ounce of summer fun before the sun sets way too early.
Here is a list of events and activities that will soon close their doors for the season:
Movies under the stars
Grab a blanket, popcorn, and some friends to join you because there are still a number of movies to catch around Metro Vancouver.
Summer Cinema in Burnaby and Vancouver Civic Theatre’s Sunset Cinema have been running throughout August, but you can still catch at least one or two free movies outdoors.
On Friday, September 2, Ron’s Gone Wrong will be playing at Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library at 8:30 pm.
On Wednesday, August 31, In the Heights will be playing on šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The film begins at sunset.
Or, if you’re not that interested in laying directly under the stars, you and your friends can roll up to the free Richmond drive-in movie series.
Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday until September 21.
Catch How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World on August 31, Crazy Rich Asians on September 7, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 14, and Free Guy on September 21.
Vancouver concerts
Music lovers, we got you.
There are still concerts happening around Vancouver before the end of summer.
The Shipyards Festival is an all-day music fest. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates is transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like headliners Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.
The free festival takes place on September 17 from 12 pm to 10 pm.
@shipyardsdistrict/Instagram
Punk In Drublic Festival
is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer. There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy on September 4 at 12 pm at the TRADEX in Abbotsford.
Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia will be making a stop in Vancouver for its international excursion since their 2012 One Last Tour, which sold over one million tickets.
The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Rogers Arena on September 13, one of just three Canadian stops.
On September 10, the 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time Juno-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. Juno-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.
And just like that… the PNE is already ready to close in a week.
PNE Playland/Instagram
The 15-day long fair is just flying by. So before it closes on Monday, September 5, enjoy the new programming and returning attractions.
The beloved end-of-summer fair includes daily concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre with an exciting mix of music legends and internationally acclaimed artists.
Vancouver outdoor pools
The clock is running out for you and your bestie to splash around in one of the City of Vancouver’s outdoor pools.
The season is coming to an end on September 5.
Image: Clayton Perry Photography
Here are the four pools’ hours:
New Brighton
Lap Swimming (60-minute sessions)
- 7 am – 8 am
- 8:15 am – 9:15 am
Public Swimming (two-hour-and-15-minute sessions)
- 9:30 am – 11:45 am
- 12:15 pm – 2:30 pm
- 3 pm – 5:15 pm
- 5:45 pm – 7:45 pm
Second Beach Pool
Public Swimming (two-hour-and-15-minute sessions)
- 12:15 pm – 2:30 pm
- 3 pm – 5:15 pm
- 5:45 pm – 7:45 pm
Maple Grove Pool
Public Swimming (two-hour sessions)
- 10 am – 12 pm
- 12:30pm – 2:30pm
- 3 pm – 5 pm
- 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Kitsilano Pool
Lap Swimming (60-minute sessions) – Monday to Friday
- 7 am – 8 am
- 8:15 am – 9:15 am
Public Swimming (two-hour-and-15-minute sessions)
- 9:30 am – 11:45 am
- 12:15 pm – 2:30 pm
- 3 pm – 5:15 pm
Heads up! There is still time to get your steps while hiking along one of Vancouver’s most popular trails, but the first phase of work on a new gondola system will begin on and impact parts of the train from September 9 to October 7 on weekdays.
Grouse Mountain warns there may be short delays when users continue up the Grouse Grind trail.
However, Mother Nature’s Stairmaster will still be open from 7 am to 7 pm for those willing to take on the 2.5-kilometre trail.
Later in the fall, from October 11 to 31 the trail will only be open on weekends for the phase of work which involves helicopter operations.
Food, food, and more FOOD
After a sweaty hike on the Grouse Grind trail, there are still a number of food festivals to hit up like the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals, which already have a lineup of events slated to go down in the fall.
Catch the organization’s array of food trucks in Richmond from September 2 to 4, Coquitlam on September 10 to 11, and Abbotsford on September 16 to 18.
Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market also returned this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.
Vegan Night Market runs on select Thursdays this summer. Try some tasty treats and drinks on September 8 at the Waldorf Hotel.
Or, check out the dozens of farmers’ markets that will run well into the fall months on Daily Hive’s guide to Metro Vancouver farmers’ markets in 2022.
Until September 5, you can still catch Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster which is the perfect activity for thrill-seekers.
The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.
Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.
Car Free Day Vancouver/Facebook
Car-Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.
The last of the three free Vancouver festivals will take place Saturday, September 10 on Commercial Drive.