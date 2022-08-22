13 singalong-worthy concerts to catch at the PNE this year

Good news for music lovers in the Lower Mainland, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair has returned this summer with a jam-packed schedule of artists with a mix of music legends and diverse genres.

Whether you’re into rock anthems, pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE Fairgoers to enjoy at this year’s Summer Night Concerts.

“We are pleased to present a concert series that reflects the wide variety of musical tastes of the PNE fairgoers,” said PNE Creative Director Patrick Roberge in a release. “This year’s lineup really has something for everyone, and we know the artists are excited to perform at this year’s Fair.”

The B-52s kicked things off on August 20 with their Farewell Tour performance. The day after, Canadian group Blue Rodeo took the stage.

A few iconic Canadian artists will still perform on the GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre, including Bachman Cummings and the Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell.

No matter when your high school years were, you’ll get a chance to relive the good times through concerts by Nelly, TLC and Shaggy, Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle, and The Beach Boys!

“We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual Fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President and CEO Shelley Frost in a statement. “This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open.

Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15.

Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

The fair runs until September 5.

Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 24 – Cake

Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag “A night of True Colours”

Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 28 – Chicago

Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band

Wednesday, August 31 – TLC and Shaggy

Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne

Friday, September 2 – Nelly

Saturday, September 3 – Bachman Cummings

Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle