The Grouse Grind is officially opening for the season this weekend

After the opening date for one of Vancouver’s most popular trails was delayed because of unseasonably cold weather, we now know exactly when the Grouse Grind will reopen in 2022.

Hikers all around the city can rejoice that as of 7 am on Saturday, May 28, The Grouse Grind Trail in Grouse Mountain Regional Park will officially open for the season.

“We want to thank all the hikers who respected the trail closure. It allowed crews to complete the safety maintenance work after an unseasonably cold and snowy spring,” said Metro Vancouver Regional Parks in an update.

As Mother Nature’s Stairmaster is finally set to punish outdoorsy Vancouverites once more, they’d like to remind you of a few things:

Pack out all your garbage, including organic waste.

Listen to your music with headphones only.

Share the trail by staying right if you’re slower.

The last entry permitted on the trail is 7 pm.

For more information on how to do the Grouse Grind, you can visit the Grouse Mountain website. Please note that Grouse Mountain Regional Park is open from 7 am to 7 pm.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.