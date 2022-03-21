9 spring restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to

Goodbye winter, hello spring!

We are so ready to welcome the new (and warmer) season here in Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this spring.

Here are nine spring restaurant openings in Vancouver we are looking forward to.

Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar. This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar. This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton. Greta’s Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy. This spot will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program. The tentative reopening time is May 2022.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.

Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

The spirit of Burnaby’s now-shuttered Pasta Amore will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante. The next iteration of the Metro Vancouver restaurant will open at 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive in Burnaby in a 2,100-sq-ft space.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

A fresh concept will be setting up shop inside a notable Vancouver restaurant space: Monarca Mexican Kitchen. Dished Vancouver is told the new eatery, which is actually a sister spot to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, is slated to open this spring.

Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Glowbal Restaurant Group may have just dropped a major expansion announcement in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean the company’s plans to grow in Vancouver are slowing down. Rileys is the newest name and concept to come from the group. There’s little we can share about this restaurant at the moment, other than it will be opening in downtown Vancouver.

