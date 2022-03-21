9 spring restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to
Goodbye winter, hello spring!
We are so ready to welcome the new (and warmer) season here in Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this spring.
Here are nine spring restaurant openings in Vancouver we are looking forward to.
Ruex Cafe & Bar
Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar. This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.
Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Novella
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Greta Bar — Vancouver
Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar. This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton. Greta’s Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.
Tap & Barrel Bridges
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Casa Mia
The fresh Cucina and Mercato concept will be opening on Marine Drive in early spring. It’s brought to us by the same team behind the Italian bakery-caffè, Sciué. Situated at 2215 Marine Drive, this restaurant is described as an evolution of the Sciué, which operates in several locations around downtown Vancouver.
Address: 2215 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Claudio’s Ristorante
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby
Monarca Mexican Kitchen
A fresh concept will be setting up shop inside a notable Vancouver restaurant space: Monarca Mexican Kitchen. Dished Vancouver is told the new eatery, which is actually a sister spot to Olympic Village’s Ophelia, is slated to open this spring.
Address: 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Rileys
Glowbal Restaurant Group may have just dropped a major expansion announcement in Toronto, but that doesn’t mean the company’s plans to grow in Vancouver are slowing down. Rileys is the newest name and concept to come from the group. There’s little we can share about this restaurant at the moment, other than it will be opening in downtown Vancouver.
Mister — Kitsilano
Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver