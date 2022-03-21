FoodBooze

White Claw launches five new flavours across Canada today

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
Mar 21 2022, 1:00 pm
White Claw launches five new flavours across Canada today
Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock
White Claw fans, we have some tasty news for you to sip on.

After a record-breaking launch year and new flavour releases, the fastest-selling hard seltzer brand in the country is adding even more flavours just in time for spring.

A new pineapple flavour, as well as a collection of iced teas, are the new varieties customers can look forward to sipping soon.

White Claw Pineapple

White Claw Pineapple

The four different flavours of the hard seltzer iced tea are Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, and Mango.

These iced teas are crafted with sustainably sourced brewed tea and a hint of natural fruit flavour.

White Claw Iced Tea Variety 12pk

White Claw Iced Tea Variety 12pk

These cans will hit shelves across Canada starting March 21 and going through April, although the timing will vary from province to province.

For exact launch dates in your province, keep an eye on White Claw’s website.

