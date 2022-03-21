White Claw launches five new flavours across Canada today

White Claw fans, we have some tasty news for you to sip on.

After a record-breaking launch year and new flavour releases, the fastest-selling hard seltzer brand in the country is adding even more flavours just in time for spring.

A new pineapple flavour, as well as a collection of iced teas, are the new varieties customers can look forward to sipping soon.

The four different flavours of the hard seltzer iced tea are Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, and Mango.

These iced teas are crafted with sustainably sourced brewed tea and a hint of natural fruit flavour.

These cans will hit shelves across Canada starting March 21 and going through April, although the timing will vary from province to province.

For exact launch dates in your province, keep an eye on White Claw’s website.