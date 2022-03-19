4 mini egg treats in Vancouver to tide you over 'til Easter

Spring has officially arrived, and our thoughts are turning to all things Easter.

One of our favourite seasonal treats are mini eggs. There’s something about the pastel-hued, candy-coated chocolate that’s so pleasing this time of year!

Take your mini egg obsession to the next level by trying out these four egg-cellent treats you can get in Metro Vancouver before the Easter Bunny comes:

This Chinatown spot is offering the Easter Bunny cookie this spring, featuring their mochiko-and-wheat-flour blend, dark chocolate chip White Rabbit Cookie, and mini eggs.

Address: 18 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-633-8333

Facebook | Instagram

Grab an ornate pint or two of the Mini Egg ice cream from La Glace. The pastel and candy shell cream is mixed up with “morsels of crushed Cadbury mini eggs,” and it’s sure to be your favourite Easter flavour of ice cream.

Address: 2785 West 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0793

Facebook | Instagram

This hidden gem in Langley is serving up mini egg cookie dough that’s too good to share. They routinely sell out of this cult-favourite Easter treat, so get yours early.

Address: #117-20353 64 Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-530-1518

Facebook | Instagram

The Mini Egg Cookie takes vanilla cookie dough, adds some mini eggs and salted caramel Chip-its, then stuffs it with house-made marshmallow cream that you can order and get delivered to your door this spring.

Facebook | Instagram