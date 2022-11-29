21 FREE holiday events in Metro Vancouver to make your spirits bright

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and there are so many holly and jolly events to check out around the city.

But there’s no need to blow your budget this holiday season! Get festive with our list of 21 FREE things to do in and around Vancouver this December, including Christmas lights, ice skating, festive floral walks and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items, and some of Vancouver’s best buskers making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: City Centre Artist Lodge X Ice Cream Truck Live presents CONNECT X-Mas Market & Music Festival: Love is the Warmest Colour. The two-day community festival combines an open studio art sale and a live music festival into a celebration of creativity. Bring your appetite as there will also be food trucks on-site with delicious eats.

CONNECT X-Mas Market & Music Festival is free to attend before 5 pm each day.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022 (also early access on Friday evening)

Time: Open Studios from 11 am to 7 pm, Ice Cream Truck Live from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free before 5 pm, tickets are required on Friday Night and after 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online

What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, is transforming the Shipyards into a festive wonderland filled with live music, roving performers, ice skating, and more. You can even witness the lighting of the massive 30-foot holiday tree.

When: December 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is slated to reopen on Friday, December 2 for the season. The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12. When: Open daily Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: The fourth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 9 to 18. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 50 unique festive and floral art displays.

When: December 9 to 18, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone 2 on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone 2 stars Macaulay Culkin as 10-year-old Kevin McCallister who finds himself stranded in New York City. As Kevin explores the big city, a pair of familiar bumbling burglars are not far behind.

When: December 17, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: Bright Skies powered by Best Buy will feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place. The 10-minute show begins at 6 pm each evening.

The event is described as Canada’s biggest drone show, attendees will be able to see the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

When: December 2 and 3 2022

Time: 6 pm (show runs for roughly 10 minutes)

Where: Viewable in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Admission: Free

What: Lulu Island Winery’s free Christmas Market features over 40 local vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy a cup of mulled wine and live music when you visit this cozy market in December.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: CandyTown, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association, will be transforming Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground. It is the 10th anniversary of the free outdoor winter market and festival in Downtown Vancouver, and everyone is invited to take part in the full weekend of activities.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 18th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a festive wonderland.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm; Wednesday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver, offers free Christmas attractions on the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of the popular waterfront destination.

This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture.

When: December 2, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: For the second year in a row, the Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop is calling The Polygon Gallery its home for the holiday season. Discover a carefully curated lineup of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors, with a special focus on creations by women and BIPOC.

Plus every weekend includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to, with demos, a photo booth, and a lively, festive atmosphere.

When: Now until December 24, 2022 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or apple cider and join in a festive night of carols, stories, poetry, and Christmas fun at The Centre.

When: December 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition. We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers. As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & the Yukon.

When: December 2 to 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, entry may be limited based on site capacity.

What: The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From noon to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: The Burrard Yacht Club (BYC)’s annual Festival of Lights is happening on Saturday, December 3, with dozens of boats decked out with Christmas lights sailing between North Vancouver and Vancouver.

The on-water parade will start at Burrard Yacht Club by the Northshore Auto Mall at 6 pm and the first stop will be the waterfront at Lonsdale Quay. Boats will then sail over to Coal Harbour before returning to the club.

When: December 3, 2022

Time: Starts at 6 pm

Where: Sails from Burrard Yacht Club to Shipyards in North Vancouver. Then to Coal Harbour in Vancouver and back to the club.

Cost to watch: Free

What: The annual Il Centro Christmas Market is taking place on Sunday, December 11 and will feature everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Attendees of the free market will discover over 30 vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts and goods. And yes, there will be lots of tasty Italian treats being served as well.

When: December 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, East Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online