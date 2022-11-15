Yaletown is looking festive for the holidays, especially with the imminent return of one of the neighbourhood’s most popular annual events.

CandyTown, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA), will be transforming Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

It is the 10th anniversary of the free outdoor winter market and festival in Downtown Vancouver, and everyone is invited to take part in the full weekend of activities.

This year’s theme is “Best of CandyTown,” with all of the family-friendly favourites you know and love, plus some new and exciting additions to the festival.

There will be roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market with local vendors to discover. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

Make sure to stop by the Starlight Starbright Children’s Charity candy station in Bill Curtis Square by the Yaletown Canada Line Station. And when you take a ride on the horse-drawn carriage at the festival, proceeds will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

Those aged 19+ attending the festival have the option to embark on a self-guided CandyTown Cocktails Tour this year. Stop into cozy local spots to sample holiday menus and enjoy drinks crafted especially for the occasion — these offerings will only be available in Yaletown.

And to help you with all of your holiday hosting and gift-giving needs, YBIA has created its Yaletown Gift Passport with access to discounts from local boutiques, parlours and eateries. There’s even a chance to win a grand prize valued at $1,000.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

