An aquatic Festival of Lights is sailing into Vancouver this holiday season

Burrard inlet between Vancouver and North Vancouver will be brightly lit in December with the return of a festive floating holiday tradition.

The Burrard Yacht Club (BYC)’s annual Festival of Lights is happening on Saturday, December 3, with dozens of boats decked out with Christmas lights sailing between the two cities.

According to Jamie Haakons, Fleet Captain of BYC, the club has been hosting the event for over 30 years.

“Each year, roughly 20 to 30 boats take part, and turnout this year is looking fantastic,” Haakons told Daily Hive. “With the overlap of the City of North Vancouver’s Spirit of the Season Festival on the same night at Lonsdale Quay and a fabulous drone light show downtown that should be well visible as well, here are many reasons to come see the Festival of Lights.”

“There has always been a charitable component to the event, and this year the club is raising donations for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.”

The on-water parade will start at Burrard Yacht Club by the Northshore Auto Mall at 6 pm and the first stop will be the waterfront at Lonsdale Quay. Boats will then sail over to Coal Harbour before returning to the club.

“It’s a great chance to get outside in the colder seasons and see a kind of parade you might have never seen before,” said Haakons. “The ideal spots to watch would be Waterfront Park, the Lonsdale Quay Market Area, the pier at the Shipyards, or from a table at one of the waterfront restaurants in the vicinity.

“I love seeing the ingenuity and hard work that goes into some of the lighting arrangements. I’ve seen boats with inflatable decorations, boats with wreaths and dancing LEDs, and sailboats made to look like a giant Christmas tree.”

When: December 3, 2022

Time: Starts at 6 pm

Where: Sails from Burrard Yacht Club to Shipyards in North Vancouver. Then to Coal Harbour in Vancouver and back to the club.

Cost to watch: Free