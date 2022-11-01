The biggest Christmas Store in Western Canada is officially open

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most magical place in Metro Vancouver to get inspired for the holidays has opened its doors.

The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 18th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a festive wonderland.

“But The Christmas Store at Potters isn’t just about shopping,” said the company in a release. “This is a holiday experience to rival any in the region, bringing the season to life through a multitude of remarkable displays that are full of intricate detail.”

And it’s true – you don’t go here to merely tick off boxes on your holiday shopping list. It’s a breathtaking, seemingly never-ending festive journey.

When you walk inside, you’re greeted by thousands of glimmering red and white ornaments. The store is organized into themes and sections, with a new, magical discovery around every corner.

This year, they have a brand-new Paris Tree – a stunning black and white tree with sparkling Eiffel Tower ornaments. It’s just one of 30 unique designer trees you’ll find in the store.

From pieces sourced directly from Mexico to an adorable mechanical mouse town display, you’ll want to add a stop at Potters (or two) to your must-do list this November.

Hours:

Now through November 8: Daily, 9 am to 6 pm

November 9 to December 24: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm;

Wednesday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Address: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5011