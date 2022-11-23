Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holidays are officially arriving in North Vancouver next month with the return of a popular festival at the Shipyards.

Spirit of the Season, the city’s annual holiday kickoff, is happening on Saturday, December 3, from 3 to 7 pm.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with live music, roving performers, ice skating and more.

You can even witness the lighting of the massive 30-foot holiday tree.

Festivities will begin with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and an Indigenous welcome ceremony and blessing from the Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation. There will then be a performance by the Eagle Song Dancers before Mayor Linda Buchanan lights the stunning holiday tree.

“People always tell me how much they love the Shipyards, especially at this time of year when it dons twinkle lights and supports holiday festivities,” said Mayor Linda Buchanan. “The Shipyards was designed to bring people together. I encourage everyone to go for a skate, come admire the Christmas tree, visit our local vendors, grab a warm drink, or sit by one of our public outdoor fire pits.

“I hope you get into the spirit with us down at the Shipyards. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.”

There is plenty to see and do at this year’s Spirit of the Season Festival, including a holiday artisan market at The Pipe Shop, musical performances by local groups, and photo ops with roaming holiday characters and stilt walkers.

Enjoy contemporary dance shows by Perform Arts and Method of Modern Movement and ice skating performances by Le Patin Libre. You can also go for a glide yourself on the Shipyards’ Skate Plaza.

And it wouldn’t be a festival without the delicious treats, so make sure to leave room for the variety of food trucks and free hot chocolate!

When: December 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free