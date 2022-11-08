Sea to Sky Gondola transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays

The temperature is dropping in Metro Vancouver and winter is just around the corner. So it’s the perfect time to get ready to take your holiday fun to new heights this year!

The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish is kicking off its annual Spirit of the Season on Saturday, December 3, with festive events for the whole family to enjoy.

Visitors of all ages can explore the decorated holiday trail, enjoy stunning views while enjoying hot beverages, and even visit Santa Claus over 885 metres above sea level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea To Sky Gondola (@seatoskygondola)

You might also like: Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Vancouver (MAP)

Lights by the Lake transforms Harrison Hot Springs into magical holiday village (PHOTOS)

Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge this holiday season

“During the season, the Sea to Sky Gondola summit turns into the ultimate winter wonderland,” said Christy Allan, director of sales, marketing, and guest services, in a release. “With our endless line up of activities and outdoor fun, there is so much for locals to experience and enjoy, right in their own backyard.”

Highlights of Spirit of the Season include the Decorated Forest Walk, with the popular Spirit Trail transformed with Scandinavian-style decorations and festive touches. And once you’re back at the Summit Lodge, treat yourself to a festive lunch along with a hot drink and treats by the warm fire.

Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular guided sunset snowshoe tour returns this year, with visitors being able to watch the sunset before the stars light up the night sky above. Headlamps are provided for the alpine trek.

For the little ones wanting to enjoy nature in a cozier atmosphere, make plans for outdoor storytime at the summit on select dates in December. Families can enjoy magical holiday tales along with complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.

It wouldn’t be a holiday tradition if we didn’t get a photo with Santa Claus. Luckily, Santa will be coming to Summit Lodge on various dates in December to meet children of all ages, share their wish lists, and take a picture.

And just before Santa heads off to deliver presents around the world, he’ll be stopping by the Sea to Sky Gondola summit on Thursday, December 22, and Saturday, December 24 for last-minute visits in the Backyard Plaza.

When: December 3 to 31, 2022. See full schedule of events online

Time: Various times

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Access the Spirit of the Season activities with a season pass or day ticket. Photos with Santa are an additional cost.