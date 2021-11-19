Lights of Hope returns to St. Paul's Hospital to brighten the holiday season

The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

The 4,000 feet of sparkling lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors were officially switched on yesterday and will shine nightly on Burrard Street until January 7, 2022.

Now in its 24th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s as well as other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $43.5 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity.

“As we welcome the holiday season and the return of St. Paul’s Foundation’s Lights of Hope display and giving campaign, we are so tremendously grateful for the generosity of our community over the past 23 years,” said Dick Vollet, President and CEO, St. Paul’s Foundation.

“The last 18 months have highlighted the enormous importance of health care, with our frontline teams working tirelessly to provide the best patient and resident care possible. We are touched by the ongoing support of our donors during these exceptionally challenging times.”

Visitors to Lights of Hope and supporters from afar have a variety of ways to donate to the fundraising campaign. After taking a holiday photo with family and friends at the new Selfie Station, scan the QR code at The Living Light to donate.

The three-foot star is an interactive art piece that shines brightly with every donation and fades when it goes too long without support.

Those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at lightsofhope.com and at Marquis Wine Cellars in Davie Village. The lanterns were inspired by the nightly cheer for frontline healthcare workers that began during the first wave of the pandemic.

Another way to give during the annual campaign is by purchasing Lights of Hope 50/50 raffle tickets. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will help provide urgent care as well as comfort and compassion to patients, long-term care residents, and their families across the province.

Visitors are asked to check lightsofhope.com before stopping by the display on Burrard Street for up-to-date information on how to enjoy the Lights of Hope safely in accordance with provincial health office guidelines.

