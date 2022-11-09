EventsChristmas

You can see Vancouver's giant Christmas tree being lit up next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 9 2022, 8:49 pm
You can see Vancouver's giant Christmas tree being lit up next month
Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 (Amaconamacon.com)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Gareth Emery

Fri, November 18, 6:00pm

Gareth Emery
The Big Elf Run

Sat, December 10, 12:00pm

The Big Elf Run
Dermot Kennedy

Sat, May 6, 7:30pm

Dermot Kennedy
Death Cab for Cutie

Wed, June 14, 7:00pm

Death Cab for Cutie
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree. How lovely are thy branches?

Vancouverites will have the chance to witness one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions with the lighting of the massive Christmas tree on Friday, December 2.

The festivities will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, and is sure to draw a huge crowd this year.

Vancouver Christmas Tree

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 (Amacon/amacon.com)

Presented by local real estate developer Amacon, the 16th annual Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will happen at 6 pm. The event is hosted by Fred Lee and will feature live entertainment and free cocoa for attendees.

And Santa Claus is rumoured to also be making an appearance.

Santa Claus

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 (Amacon/amacon.com)

Details on this year’s Christmas tree have yet to be revealed, but the 2021 version stood 76 feet tall. It was the tallest tree in Western Canada and was even taller than the one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Ever since the Vancouver Christmas Tree was lit up for the first time in 2017, it has become a popular attraction for those looking for a holiday-themed photo opportunity. So don’t miss out on the thousands of bright, colourful lights this holiday season.

Christmas Tree

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 (Amacon/amacon.com)

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

When: December 2, 2022
Time: 6 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.