You can see Vancouver's giant Christmas tree being lit up next month

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree. How lovely are thy branches?

Vancouverites will have the chance to witness one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions with the lighting of the massive Christmas tree on Friday, December 2.

The festivities will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, and is sure to draw a huge crowd this year.

Presented by local real estate developer Amacon, the 16th annual Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will happen at 6 pm. The event is hosted by Fred Lee and will feature live entertainment and free cocoa for attendees.

And Santa Claus is rumoured to also be making an appearance.

Details on this year’s Christmas tree have yet to be revealed, but the 2021 version stood 76 feet tall. It was the tallest tree in Western Canada and was even taller than the one in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Ever since the Vancouver Christmas Tree was lit up for the first time in 2017, it has become a popular attraction for those looking for a holiday-themed photo opportunity. So don’t miss out on the thousands of bright, colourful lights this holiday season.

When: December 2, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free