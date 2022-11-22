Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this upcoming holiday season.

The outdoor display wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading visitors on a 1.2-km loop through themed zones.

Located just steps from SkyTrain’s Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, Lights at Lafarge will remain on from dusk each night until 11 pm.

Festivities begin this year with an official kickoff on Saturday, November 26, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The event includes live entertainment, buskers and roving performers, family crafts, and more.

Bring your appetite as there will be two food truck zones to serve you. Mouth-watering options include BeaverTails, Shameless Buns, Big Red’s Poutine, and The Jerk Shack Food Truck.

And yes, it’s safe to say that Lafarge Lake is the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos. So invite your friends for a stroll, because the magical holiday lights await in Coquitlam!

When: November 26, 2022

Time:5 to 8 pm (Food truck service: 5 to 9 pm)

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free