Daniel Chai
Nov 22 2022, 12:19 am
City of Coquitlam/Flickr
It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights.

And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this upcoming holiday season.

The outdoor display wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading visitors on a 1.2-km loop through themed zones.

Lights at Lafarge

Lights at Lafarge (Mike Ginsca / Instagram)

Located just steps from SkyTrain’s Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, Lights at Lafarge will remain on from dusk each night until 11 pm.

Festivities begin this year with an official kickoff on Saturday, November 26, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The event includes live entertainment, buskers and roving performers, family crafts, and more.

Lights at Lafarge

Max Lindenthaler/ Shutterstock

Bring your appetite as there will be two food truck zones to serve you. Mouth-watering options include BeaverTails, Shameless Buns, Big Red’s Poutine, and The Jerk Shack Food Truck.

Shameless Buns

Shameless Buns (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

And yes, it’s safe to say that Lafarge Lake is the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos. So invite your friends for a stroll, because the magical holiday lights await in Coquitlam!

Lights at Lafarge Lake 2022 Kickoff

When: November 26, 2022
Time:5 to 8 pm (Food truck service: 5 to 9 pm)
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free

