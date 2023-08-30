13 best Vancouver food events to check out in September

September is here, which means it’s the end of summer and the beginning of fall festivities.

From beer festivals to cultural markets to immersive experiences, there’s a little something for everyone happening this month.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this September.

One-time only events

The Dutch Cultural Association of BC is presenting its first annual Dutch Street Market from September 2 to 4 on the 600 block of Granville Street. The Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more. It is also part of a wider series of events presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Asian Canadian Special Events Association.

There will also be Dutchilicious street foods served up, as well as five flavours of stroopwafels and licorice.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Time: Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 600 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

It’s been four years since the last Vancouver Vegan Festival, but finally, the event is set to return later this summer. Celebrating vegan food and drinks, as well as wellness, sustainability, and locality, the last time the festival took place was in 2019.

This year, the festival will happen at Kitsilano Beach Park on Saturday, September 9.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 9 to 10 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood. Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Over 12,000 are expected to attend the two-day event which features delectable collaborations between some of Chinatown’s most popular dining spots.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2023 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. This awesome market experience features tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise. The two-day market highlights Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 10 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook

Wild Blue, one of Whistler’s newest and most highly regarded restaurants, will host its first long-table dinner this month. Located in the heart of Whistler Village at 4005 Whistler Way, Wild Blue is known for its luxe, seafood-forward offerings with a focus on Pacific Northwest ingredients and techniques. The event will be held at The Range at the Whistler Golf Club, where Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Derek Bendig have designed a four-course menu focused on local, seasonal ingredients from the land and sea.

When: September 10 at 3 pm

Where: The Range at the Whistler Golf Club — 4025 Whistler Way, Whistler

Tickets: $250 per person

Last fall, Abbotsford launched its very first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations. This year, the huge autumnal festival is set to return from September 15 to 24, taking place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

The event will kick off with a night market on September 15, offering a range of vendors, including Big Red’s Poutine Truck, Lucente’s Osteria, Mia Birria, Ravens Brewing Company, Ripples Estate Winery, and more. Tickets for the night market are $35 per person and include admission and eight tokens, which can be spent at the market’s vendors.

When: September 15 to 24, 2023

Where: All around Abbotsford

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. Pop-Up Series

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration — No. 006 Gin — during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery. Taking place on July 23, August 20, and September 17, the pop-up series will be showcasing premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired “Shuckers’ Choice” selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person.

When: September 17

Where: 103-288 Esplanade East, North Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available by emailing Copperpenny Distilling Co. here

Recurring events Whistler Village Beer Festival 2023 The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 11 to 17 for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 16, will showcase over 100 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss. When: September 11 to 17, 2023; Main Event on September 16, 2023

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village; Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Le Burger Week 2023 Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is coming back next month, and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy. From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’. When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event. Richmond Night Market North America’s largest night market kicked off in late April and will continue running until October. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks. When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks. When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free